‘American Idol’s’ David Archuleta Updates Fans On His Health

“American Idol” season seven runner-up David Archuleta had to cancel his “OK, All Right” tour back in February 2022 due to a “vocal issue.” He has now updated his fans on how he is doing and what things look like for him going forward.

David Archuleta Had to Undergo Vocal Cord Surgery

In an Instagram post, the singer gave his fans “an update on vocal recovery” after meeting with Dr. Nasseri, his surgeon. Nasseri performed vocal cord surgery on the singer on March 14.

Archuleta wrote that he can’t remember the specific term for what was wrong, but it is “something with nodules and blood vessels on and in the cords.”

He then wrote:

The surgery went really well so just have to continue resting and healing. I feel great so far as far as all-around health. Will have to take things easy for a while is all. A few weeks at least. I will have a follow up in a couple weeks. I haven’t spoken since Feb 7 and I will continue vocal rest taking it a week at a time. Thanks everyone for your concerns and well wishes during this recovery time!

Archuleta also told his fans that Dr. Nasseri is the very same doctor he saw when he was a teenager when he was diagnosed with “a vocal paralyis issue” and then was the “principle doctor on ‘American Idol,'” so he became Archuleta’s regular physician for his vocal cord problems.

“Here we are 18-19 years later since that first visit. :) He said my air passage is the size of a five year old because of the vocal paralysis which made it interesting but no issues. He killed it (in a good way). I guess that small air passage is what makes my breathing as heavy as it is still and takes more effort. Thanks Dr Nasseri and to everyone who has helped me on my vocal care journey!” wrote Archuleta.

In the comments, Archuleta’s fellow “American Idol” season seven contestants Brooke White and Carly Smithson offered their words of encouragement and said they remembered Dr. Nasseri from the show.

“Love you both, thanks for the update David, continued healing,” wrote White, to which Smithson replied, “@realbrookewhite Aw Dr Nasseri !!!! Glad your surgery went well @davidarchie.”

Archuleta Has Been Dealing With Vocal Cord Issues For Nearly 20 Years

Archuleta was supposed to have started touring on February 7 in West Hollywood, California, through April 5 in Tacoma, Washington, according to TicketMaster, but he had to cancel when he started having vocal cord issues again.

On February 8, he told his fans that he “hemorrhaged a vocal cord,” so he had to “let it heal so it doesn’t cause any further damage.”

As Archuleta mentioned in his latest Instagram post, his vocal issues have been happening since he was “12 or 13.” In an interview he did with Billboard back in 2008 when he was on “American Idol,” Archuleta talked about his vocal paralysis issues, which he discovered after he was a contestant on “Star Search 2,” a revival of the talent competition show from the 1980s that ran from 2003 to 2004 on CBS.

Archuleta recounted for Billboard:

The year after “Star Search” is when I found out I had vocal paralysis. That’s when I was really struggling, barely getting through a minute-and-a-half song. I took a break after that, because I thought, “I can’t do this.” I was having a hard time singing and I didn’t have a range back then and I didn’t know if it was permanent or not. I had no idea what it was. I’d never even heard of it. I didn’t know your vocal chords could get paralyzed. After a while, I thought, “I need to start singing again. I just love it too much.” You know, there’s just something about it that makes you feel something that you can’t feel anywhere else. … After a while, my voice started coming back. My range started getting bigger. So I started trying to figure out what I could do again.

That was when he tried out for “American Idol” and the rest is history in terms of his career, though the vocal cord issues have been persistent ever since. Hopefully this latest surgery will give Archuleta some relief.

On his post, he thanked his friends and family “who have been checking in and giving advice that have gone through similar things.”

His fans were understandably disappointed that the tour was canceled, but they have been wishing him well on his Instagram posts.

“Thank you so much for the update! It must be hard not talking at all since Feb. 7. It is good to hear you have a good support system around you. Take all the time necessary to heal. Stay strong and blessing for a full recovery!” wrote one fan on the latest post.

Another added, “Thanks for letting us into your fascinating journey to vocal health. The nerdy educator in me is sooooo intrigued by the small air passage way and effects of that. I wonder if it affected range in some way, also as you mentioned, breathing. It has not hindered you vocally because you’re one of the best out there. So interesting! Praying for a speedy recovery!”

A third wrote, “What a great update. David! Thanks so much. I actually wondered if you might need surgery. So glad to hear it went well. Praying for continuing recovery. It’s hard to imagine not being able to talk at all for so many weeks and even more so to not be able to sing!”

“American Idol” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest Selling Beverly Hills Home