Fans Revolt After ‘American Idol’ Star’s Famous Husband Calls Her ‘Fat’ On Stage

Famed music producer David Foster is in hot water now that a concert video has resurfaced of him calling his wife, former “American Idol” star Katharine McPhee, “fat” during one of their joint concerts.

On June 27, 2024, Page Six revealed a collection of videos that have gone viral on social media, showing the moment Foster insulted his wife of five years, whom he first met when she was a contestant — and eventual runner-up — on “American Idol” in 2006.

The original TikTok video was filmed during a March 2023 concert in the Philippines, as Foster, 74, and McPhee, 40, chatted from the stage about how they met. When the video was first posted, fans were appalled at Foster’s snide comment, and now that other social media users and press outlets are sharing it, they’re up in arms again.

Fans Slam David Foster for ‘Fat’ Shaming Katharine McPhee, Who Has Been Open About Past Eating Disorder

During Foster and McPhee’s concert tour, the couple typically banters in between songs they perform, including many he wrote and produced, with him playing the grand piano while she sings. In the video in question, filmed at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque, McPhee begins to share how the two first met when she was competing during season 5 of “American Idol” in 2006.

“You may not know we met 17, almost 18 years ago when I was a little chubby and cheerful contestant on ‘American Idol,’” McPhee told the audience, as a photo of her from that season flashed on the large screen behind her.

Foster, a 16-time Grammy winner, looked up at the screen and interjected, “Oh, yeah — you were fat.”

Momentarily stunned, McPhee replied, “I was a little chubby, OK?”

“Yeah, true,” Foster said, as McPhee added, “I was just young.”

When the TikTok video first emerged, fans were immediately shocked by Foster’s remark, chastising him in the comment section. But over the past year, the video has picked up steam, shared by social media influencers and podcasters.

One Instagram post slamming the video, posted by “Pop Apologists” podcast hosts Lauren and Chan, reads “Proof that David Foster is the worst.” Their followers quickly jumped into the comment section to lambast the producer.

“She was NOT fat,” one person wrote in a comment liked by over 6,000 others. “But HE is an old cr33p”

When TikTok influencer Jordy Cray shared the video on his feed, declaring it “hard to watch,” the response was swift there, too.

“This made my heart hurt,” one person wrote. “This beautiful girl was NEVER fat. You don’t call your wife fat. As a joke or serious.”

Other fans have pointed out that McPhee, who became Foster’s fifth wife in 2019, per TV Insider, has been open in the past about her struggles with an eating disorder, including feeling triggered after the birth of their son, Rennie, who’s now three.

Shortly after Rennie’s birth in 2021, McPhee revealed on “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” that the changes in her body during pregnancy triggered “the body-issue stuff.”

“You’re like, ‘Is this just the eating-disorder version of me or is this actually my body?’” she shared. “Suddenly, the cues felt really different, and I didn’t know how to interpret them.”

Foster also came under fire in December 2021 when he posted a photo of McPhee in a bikini, months after Rennie was born, and wrote, “🎼what baby!”

Katharine McPhee Also Made Fun of Husband David Foster’s Appearance in Viral Video

McPhee was 21 when she was on “American Idol,” placing second behind season 5 winner Taylor Hicks. met Foster while he was mentoring contestants on the show, and went on to become runner-up that season, behind winner Taylor Hicks.

During the concert video under scrutiny, McPhee brushed aside her husband’s “fat” comment and continued to share the story of their connection and eventual marriage. She recalled excitedly calling up her mom to let her know the mentors that week were opera singer Andrea Bocelli “and “this producer.”

Once she realized all the artists he had worked with and the songs he’d produced, she was wholly impressed, she said, but recalled that judge Simon Cowell wasn’t impressed with her performance of the Whitney Houston tune Foster had produced.

“That week, I sang your song, ‘I Have Nothing,’ and Simon told me to never sing it again,” McPhee told her husband.

“Simon’s a dick,” Foster said loudly into the microphone.

McPhee retorted, “You actually love Simon,” and Foster admitted, “We’re actually good friends, but he was wrong about that! And he apologized the next week to you.”

“Well, whatever,” McPhee replied. “That was my real introduction to you. You had an affinity for me. We did a lot of events together. You took me on the road a little bit for charity events.”

As an old photo of them was shared on the screen, McPhee quipped, “Oh! David’s had a few too many potato chips himself. Too many potato chips.”

At the time of publication, neither McPhee or Foster had publicly commented on the viral video.