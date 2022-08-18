Demi Lovato’s Email Reveals Intention to Be Next Kelly Clarkson

Over the years, music star Demi Lovato has been vocal about her love of Kelly Clarkson. But in a new interview, she revealed a new detail that illustrates just how much she wanted to follow in the footsteps of the first-ever “American Idol” winner.

On August 16, 2022, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter began three consecutive nights of appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote her new “HOLY FVCK” album and concert tour. During an interview in which Fallon asked about her youth, the singer offered some enlightening insights into her dreams of becoming a star.

Lovato Says Old Email Showed Her Love of Kelly Clarkson

Demi Lovato Celebrates Their 30th Birthday on The Tonight Show (Extended) | The Tonight ShowDemi Lovato talks about taking over The Tonight Show with Jimmy, going on tour for the first time in four years for their Holy Fvck album and the full-circle moment when Kelly Clarkson covered one of their songs. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: bit.ly/3gZJaNy Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show… 2022-08-17T03:52:13Z

In a sit-down interview on August 17, Lovato told Fallon that the first time she ever performed onstage was in kindergarten at age 5, when she covered Celine Dion’s hit song “My Heart Will Go On.”

“It’s so great to see you start there and now you’re just the biggest star,” Fallon exclaimed. Lovato went on to win several talent contests, according to Biography, and at age 10, she landed a role on the children’s TV show “Barney & Friends.”

That same year, in 2002, 20-year-old Kelly Clarkson was becoming a household name on the first season of “American Idol” and Lovato remembers wanting to grow up to be just like her.

She told Fallon, “I remember watching her on ‘American Idol’ and just becoming so inspired by her.”

And while it’s well-documented that she has long been a fan, Lovato offered a new detail that reveals just how much she wanted to be the next Kelly Clarkson.

“My email address when I was young was littlekelly@yahoo.com,” she revealed, which made Fallon laugh.

Lovato, who turns 30 on August 20, went on to say that because she idolized Clarkson so much, it was very meaningful when the megastar recently sang a cover of Lovato’s 2020 hit, “Anyone,” on her talk show.

“For her to cover my song years later was such a full-circle moment, because I also used to cover her songs when I was younger as well,” she said.

Fallon then showed footage of Lovato at age 13, singing Clarkson’s 2003 hit, “The Trouble With Love Is.” Blown away by hearing her powerful voice at such a young age, Fallon exclaimed, “Come on! You’ve got the gift!”

Lovato Told Clarkson in 2020 Why She Wanted to Be Like Her

Demi Lovato Fangirls Over Kelly Clarkson: 'You Are Fearless And Courageous And Real As F—'Kelly Clarkson compliments Demi Lovato for being so outspoken about mental health and how she's unafraid to show her vulnerability. Demi repays the compliments, telling Kelly that she was her first idol and that she would not be the artist or person she is today without Kelly’s influence. Tune in to the show to watch… 2020-06-25T03:05:15Z

Lovato’s obsession with Clarkson when she was growing up was about much more than wanting to have her voice or fame. In fact, in an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020, Lovato told Clarkson how much she meant to her growing up.

“I just have to say, you were like the first idol that I ever had,” Lovato told her. “I wouldn’t be the artist, or even the person, with being so outspoken and vulnerable and fearless if I hadn’t had you to look up to.”

Lovato continued, “I looked at you as my idol growing up. You are fearless and courageous and real as f***, and I love that about you. And I’ve always just thought to myself — like when I was younger, I always thought to myself — if I ever make it, I want to be like her because she’s real and she’s genuine.”

Clarkson was clearly touched by Lovato’s admission but reminded her she doesn’t always feel strong or courageous.

“I’m not all the time,” she told Lovato. “It takes work. That’s the thing, I think everybody looks at us, like even when you overcome something, they’re like ‘okay, she’s already overcome that,’ and you’re like, ‘no, that’s a daily effort in trying to be positive.'”

Both singers have been open about facing major challenges in their lives. Clarkson has recently been swept up in lawsuits with her ex-husband and management company, and Lovato completed a new rehab program in January 2022, three years after an overdose.

Lovato also recently announced a shift in the pronouns she uses. After coming out as non-binary in 2021, preferring the pronouns they/them, the performer now says she’s also comfortable again with being addressed as she/her.