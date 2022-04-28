DWTS Cast Member Joins ‘American Idol’ for Disney Week Episode

“Dancing With the Stars” judge and former pro Derek Hough joined “American Idol” for the Disney Week episode, which is set to air live on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Hough’s portion of the show, which likely came from his close partnership with ABC and Disney, was pre-recorded, as an eagle-eyed fan with the Instagram Handle @love_my_kids_3 took some videos of the dancer and entertainer speaking with “American Idol” contestant Fritz Hager. They also got a video of him in hair and makeup for the episode.

Hager shared the videos on his Instagram Stories, though neither Hough nor “American Idol” have shared anything about the partnership.

Hough Recently Directed a Music Video

Hough directed a music video for Michael Bublé in early 2022.

Hough announced the project on his Instagram, writing, “Had the pleasure of directing @michaelbuble newest Video ‘HIGHER’. It comes out this FRIDAY. When I first heard the song my jaw hit the floor! I can’t wait for you all to hear it and see it.”

He added, “I will be sharing a few little moments and stores throughout the week. Stay tuned 🕺🏼#Higher #TheBromanceIsReal.”

Bublé also shared a snippet of the video on his Instagram.

Hough is also preparing to return to Las Vegas for his 2022 residency, which is an encore from his 2021 residency.

Hough’s fellow professional dancer, Witney Carson, shared she was “obsessed” with season 20 of “American Idol,” so she’ll likely be excited about the appearance of Hough on the show.

Ben Platt Also Joined The Disney Week Episode

Ben Platt, who played Evan Hansen in “Dear Evan Hansen” on both Broadway and in the recent movie adaptation of the musical, joined the 10 remaining contestants and likely offered advice about their song choices and their performances for the “American Idol” Disney Week.

Platt is also known for being in “Pitch Perfect,” and he has appeared on ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” previously alongside Hough.

Other mentors throughout the season have been former “American Idol” contestants including Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, and Jimmie Allen.

Platt is currently working on a film based on the musical “Merrily We Roll Along.” He recently spoke about the progress with Grammys.com and said that they will continue filming late next year.

“This is a very special once-in-a-lifetime situation that is definitely a leap of faith for all involved,” he shared. “I think everybody, particularly those that know and love ‘Merrily,’ what a particularly special opportunity it is to make this piece work in a way that it never has before.”

How Many Episodes of ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Remain?

There are just a handful of episodes remaining in the season 20 schedule of “American Idol” in 2022, and that means that the full schedule is available. The show will officially end for the season on Sunday, May 22 with a three-hour episode.

There will be no more Monday night episodes after the “Great Idol Reunion,” which airs on Monday, May 2.

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday, May 1 – Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast)

– Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast) Monday, May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday, May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

– Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances) Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast) Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

