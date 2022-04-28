Fans Have Questions After ‘American Idol’ Announcement

Some fans of ABC’s “American Idol” have questions after the show announced that Derek Hough, a professional dancer and entertainer, was announced as the Disney Week mentor.

Originally, the show announced that Broadway star Ben Platt, who is known for his work in both the Broadway play and the movie adaptation of “Dear Evan Hansen,” would be mentoring the contestants.

Then, fans saw Derek Hough working with the contestants at Disneyland, leading to speculation that he was part of the episode. Hough has been a fixture on ABC for many years, including his work on “Dancing With the Stars,” the “Disney Family Singalong,” and “Step Into… The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough,” so it should come as no surprise that he stepped in to fill a role on “American Idol.”

Hough Will Mentor the Contestants

Hough will act as the mentor for the contestants in the “Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland.

“The multitalented @derekhough is our #DisneyNight mentor from @Disneyland,” the show posted alongside a photo of Hough on Instagram.

In the video accompanying the post, Hough says, “Hey everyone it’s Derek Hough here at Disneyland, make sure you tune in Sunday night on ‘American Idol,’ where I will be a guest mentor for Disney night, it’s going to be a truly magical evening. Make sure you tune in.”

Other mentors throughout the season have been former “American Idol” contestants including Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, and Jimmie Allen.

Fans Are Confused About Hough’s Mentoring

Fans took to the comment section to express their confusion about Hough mentoring. Some were confused about why Ben Platt is not on the show after announcements that he would be, and others think it’s strange that Hough is a mentor for a singing show when he is a professional dancer.

It’s worth noting that Hough has also sung in projects before, and he will likely be helping contestants with stage presence, as other mentors have throughout the season.

“Derek Hough is a great dancer but aren’t the top 10 supposed to be singing on Sunday?” one person wrote in the comment section on Instagram.

Another commented, “Derek is a dancer why is he a mentor.”

“I really don’t understand the mentors this season? Are they going to be doing the waltz up on stage?” another comment reads.

Others are excited about Hough’s joining the show for a night.

“Derek Hough is the best!!!” one comment reads.

Another person wrote, “So handsome enjoy can’t wait to see him.”

Others pointed out that “American Idol” is a singing competition.

“I thought American Idol was a singing competition??? Wasn’t Ben Platt supposed to be the mentor???” one comment reads.

Another commented, “What’s he know about music?”

Hough’s fellow professional dancer, Witney Carson, shared she was “obsessed” with season 20 of “American Idol,” so she’ll likely be excited about the appearance of Hough on the show.

When Is the ‘American Idol’ Finale?

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday, May 1 – Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast)

– Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast) Monday, May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday, May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

– Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances) Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast) Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

