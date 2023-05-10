‘American Idol’ Reveals its Disney Night Guest Mentor

‘American Idol’ began its season 21 journey on February 19 and now will kick off its Top 5 performances as finale night looms on May 21.

The Top 5 received the news at the end of the May 7 episode that they would be heading to Disneyland as part of the Disney Night themed episode that will take place May 14. The “American Idol” Top 5 will take on an array of Disney classics as America votes for the Top 3.

Sofia Carson will be the Guest Mentor for Disney Week

On May 10, ‘American Idol’ shared that Sofia Carson would be serving as the guest mentor for this week. Carson will assist the Top 5 ahead of their performances. The group features Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, We Ani, Colin Stough, and Zachariah Smith.

Carson rose to fame as a Disney Channel star. She first appeared as a guest star on “Austin & Ally” before eventually landing the role of the Evil Queen’s daughter, Evie, in 2015’s “Descendants.” She would play that part in the two sequels, “Descendants 2” and “Descendants 3” which debuted in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

I’m the video that was posted on the “American Idol” Twitter account, Carson, who also started in “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” was shown at Disneyland to share the news where she said she is “excited” for the chance to mentor the Top 5 on Disney Night, “It’s going to be magical.”

Halle Bailey Will be Performing During Disney Week

Another tidbit came out when it was revealed that Halle Bailey will also be taking part during Disney Night.

Bailey is set to star as Ariel in the live-action “The Little Mermaid.” The 23-year-old was one-half of the four-time Grammy nominated duo, Chloe x Halle, with her sister. “The Little Mermaid” is releasing to theaters on May 26.

The original animated movie came out on November 17, 1989. Jodi Benson voiced Ariel. During the live-action “The Little Mermaid” red carpet event on May 8, Benson and Bailey were both there to see the premiere of the film. Benson told Entertainment Tonight that the new star “doesn’t need any advice.”

“I love that she has a purity of heart and a pure spirit,” Benson said in the interview, “and you can see that vulnerability and that childlike and bravery and courage coming through, and it’s beautiful.”

The Judges Will All Be Back for Disney Night

Things will look familiar during the May 14 episode as Luke Bryan will be back in his normal chair and Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return to theirs.

Both Perry and Richie had the honor of heading to England where they performed at the concert following the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla. In their place during the May 7 episode were Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran. The latter of which shared that he enjoyed the opportunity to finally be able to sit in a judge’s chair.

“American Idol” has three more episodes left in the season beginning with Disney Night on May 14 followed by the May 15 “Journey to the Finale” episode that will look back on the Top 3’s paths to the finale. The season 21 finale will air on May 21.