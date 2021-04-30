‘American Idol’ Reveals Song Choices For Upcoming Disney Night

ABC’s “American Idol” sent contestants to Walt Disney World in order to prepare for their upcoming Disney-themed episode. The top 9 contestants, as voted in by America, were mentored by John Stamos. The comeback contestant, who will be announced at the start of the May 2 show, did not have the opportunity to go.

During the episode, the season’s top 10 contestants will perform a Disney song of their choice and hope for votes from viewers, as the top 7 will be announced at the end of the episode. Contestants who are in the top nine include Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop, Willie Spence, Alyssa Wray, Caleb Kennedy, Deshawn Goncalves, Chayce Beckham, Cassandra Coleman and Hunter Metts.

During the episode, John Batiste will perform a song from Soul, the Oscar-Winning animated movie. Sofia Carson, star of Disney’s Descendants, will also perform during the live episode.

Each Contestant Chose One Disney Song to Perform

“American Idol” has not released which contestants will be performing what songs, but they did release the list of songs that are set to be performed during Disney Week.

Here’s what you can expect to hear:

“Real Gone” from Cars

“Go The Distance” from Hercules

“When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2

“Remember Me” from Coco

“Baby Mine” from Dumbo

“Circle of Life” from The Lion King

“You’ll Be In My Heart” from Tarzan

“When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio

“A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen II

It’s worth noting that the list includes only 10 songs, meaning that whichever contestant was chosen as the comeback contestant likely knows already that they are the one moving on in the competition. It’s possible that information was released to contestants early and will not be a shocking live result like some fans may have expected it to be.

Fans have already started speculating about which song each contestant will perform, with some people saying they hope Grace Kinstler singes “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

John Stamos Mentored the Contestants

While speaking with ET Online, John Stamos opened up about what it was like to be a mentor to contestants on “American Idol.”

“They said, you know, ‘Could you come down and be a mentor?’” he said of the phone call he received. “I’m like, ‘Mentor?!’ These kids are so great I’m gonna tell them one thing, and they’re gonna go, ‘Stamos, we’ve heard you sing. Stop.’”

Stamos was likely chosen because of his connection with Disney. The star is currently on “Big Shot,” a Disney+ original series, in which he plays a basketball coach at an elite high school. Stamos has been a fan of Disney for many years, he told ET.

The top seven will be revealed at the end of the episode, and voting will be open from the time the episode starts until the final commercial break.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

