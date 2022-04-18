‘American Idol’ 2022 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 4/17

On the April 17, 2022, three-hour episode of ABC’s “American Idol,” three artists from the top 23 were eliminated from the competition, and the top 20 performed for votes in hopes of becoming the next “American Idol.”

On the April 18 episode of the show, the top 14 contestants will be revealed. Ten of those contestants will be ones who were voted through by viewers, and four will be people who were chosen to move forward by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

Who Was Eliminated From the Top 24?

The contestants who made it through the first round were Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker, Tristen Gressett, Sage, Jay Copeland, Nicolina, Jacob Moran, HunterGirl and Dan Marshall. Two people from the first group were sent home.

The contestants sent home were:

Scarlet

Danielle Finn

Which Artists Made the Top 20?

Spoilers were posted to The Idol Pad, which has been historically correct when it comes to which artists make it through and which do not for each round of the competition, as long as the shows are pre-taped.

That means after tonight, there will not be spoilers about who gets sent home since they will be announced live.

Here’s who made it through to the top 20:

Allegra Miles Ava Maybee Cadence Baker Cameron Whitcomb Christian Guardino Daniel Marshall Elli Rowe Emyrson Flora Fritz Hager Hunter Girl Jacob Moran Jay Copeland Katyrah Love Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.) Leah Marlene Mike Parker Nicolina Bozzo Noah Thompson Sage Tristen Gressett

Contestants who were in the top 24 but did not make it through to the top 20 were Kenedi Anderson, who withdrew from the competition, Sir Blayke, Danielle Finn, and Scarlet Ayliz.

“American Idol” producer Freemantle Media sent a statement about the exit to People.