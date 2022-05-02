‘American Idol’ 2022 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 5/1

On the May 1, 2022 episode of ABC’s “American Idol“, the top 10 artists performed Disney songs live coast-to-coast with hopes of receiving enough votes from viewers to make it through to the top 7.

During the episode, the artists were mentored by dancer and singer Derek Hough before performing live for the audience.

Read on below for a live recap of the results as they aired. If you’d rather just have a list of which contestants made it through and which were eliminated, scroll to the bottom for that.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Top 10 performances and top 7 reveal episode of “American Idol” follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who made it through to the Top 7.

Who Made it Through to the Top 7 on ‘American Idol’?

Disney Night was filled with performances from the top 10 contestants as well as some goofing around from the judges.

Here’s who made the top 7:

Jay Copeland Leah Marlene Noah Thompson Fritz Hager HunterGirl Nicolina Christian Guardino

Here’s who was eliminated:

Lady K Emyrson Flora Mike Parker

What Did Everyone Sing?

The songs were released on D23 ahead of the performances.

Here’s what each of the top 10 contestants will be singing, per Disney Blog:

Christian Guardino – “Circle of Life” from The Lion King

Emyrson Flora – “Carried Me with You” from Onward

Fritz Hager – “Go the Distance” from Hercules

HunterGirl – “I See the Light” from Tangled

Jay Copeland – “Remember Me” from Coco

Lady K – “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana

Leah Marlene – “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2

Mike Parker – “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan

Nicolina Bozzo – “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid

Noah Thompson – “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story

There will also be a performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Rhenzy and Adassa.

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule

There are just a handful of episodes remaining in the season 20 schedule of “American Idol” in 2022, and that means that the full schedule is available. The show will officially end for the season on Sunday, May 22 with a three-hour episode.

There will be no more Monday night episodes after the “Great Idol Reunion,” which airs on Monday, May 2.

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday, May 1 – Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast)

– Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast) Monday, May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday, May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

– Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances) Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast) Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

Who Was Eliminated?

Mike Parker, Lady K, and Emyrson Flora were eliminated from the competition.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

