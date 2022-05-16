‘American Idol’ 2022 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 5/15

On the May 8, 2022 episode of ABC’s “American Idol“, the top 5 artists performed two songs each live coast-to-coast with hopes of receiving enough votes from viewers to make it through to the top 3 and the finale.

During the episode, the artists were mentored by “American Idol” winner and country music superstar Carrie Underwood before performing live for the audience.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Top 5 performances and top 3 reveal episode of “American Idol” follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who made it through to the Top 3.

Who Made it Through to the Top 3 on ‘American Idol’?

Here’s what everyone performed:

Round One: Carrie Underwood Songs –

Huntergirl: “Undo It”

Leah Marlene: “I’ll Stand By You”

Fritz Hager: “I Wanna Remember” (Collaboration with NEEDTOBREATHE)

Noah Thompson: “So Small”

Nicolina: “Blown Away”

Round Two: Contestant Picks, “Songs that Could Close the Show” –

Leah Marlene: “Separate Ways” by Journey

Huntergirl: “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town

Fritz: “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer

Nicolina: “All I Ask” by Adele

Noah: “Working Man” by Larry Fleet

After a quick break where voting closed and the votes were tallied, Ryan announced which of the artists would be making it through to the top three and which would be out of the competition ahead of the finale.

“American Idol” season 20 top three:

Huntergirl

Noah Thompson

Leah Marlene

Each of the top 10 will be performing during the three-hour finale event, however. That airs next Sunday, on May 22, 2022 at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast.

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule

The season finale of “American Idol” season 20 will air on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast. The show will feature voting during the episode, and if it follows the previous pattern, one artist will be eliminated after the first hour of the competition.

Then, the remaining two contestants will sing for the title of “American Idol,” and whichever artist earns the most votes will be the one who is officially crowned the winner of the competition, following in the footsteps of season 19 winner Chayce Beckham.

At this point in the competition, it’s still anyone’s game.

Who Was Eliminated?

The contestants who were ultimately sent home from the top five of “American Idol” were Fritz Hager and Nicolina.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

