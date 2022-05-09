‘American Idol’ 2022 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 5/8

On the May 8, 2022 episode of ABC’s “American Idol“, the top 7 artists performed two songs each live coast-to-coast with hopes of receiving enough votes from viewers to make it through to the top 5.

During the episode, the artists were mentored by GRAMMY-Award winning artist Will.i.am before performing live for the audience.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Top 7 performances and top 5 reveal episode of “American Idol” follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who made it through to the Top 5.

Noah Thompson and Fritz Hager were both away from the stage, as they had both tested positive for COVID-19. Fritz was able to perform during yesterday’s rehearsal, and they used that for his performances. Noah had to perform from his hotel room.

Who Made it Through to the Top 5 on ‘American Idol’?

After two rounds of performances from the singers, Ryan Seacrest finally announced which of the artists were leaving the competition.

Here’s which artists made it through:

Noah Thompson

Nicolina

HunterGirl

Leah Marlene

Fritz Hager

Here’s who got sent home:

Jay Copeland

Christian Guardino

Here’s what everyone sang for the TikTok round:

Leah Marlene: “Electric Love” by Børns

Jay Copeland: “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Fritz Hager: “All My Friends” by Fritz Hager

Christian Guardino: “Lonely” by Justin Bieber

HunterGirl: “You Broke Me First” by Tate Mcrae

Noah Thompson: “Painted Blue” by Sundy Best

Nicolina: “Alone” by Heart

Here’s what everyone performed for the Mother’s Day tribute round:

Jay Copeland: “A Song For Momma” by Boyz II Men

Fritz Hager: “The Ocean” by Fritz Hager

Leah Marlene: “Sanctuary” by the cast of “Nashville”

HunterGirl: “Like My Mother Does” by Lauren Alaina

Noah Thompson: “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

Nicolina: “Light In the Hallway” by Pentatonix

Christian Guardino: “Dear God” by Smokie Norful

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule

There are just a handful of episodes remaining in the season 20 schedule of “American Idol” in 2022, and that means that the full schedule is available. The show will officially end for the season on Sunday, May 22 with a three-hour episode.

There will be no more Monday night episodes after the “Great Idol Reunion,” which airs on Monday, May 2.

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday, May 1 – Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast)

– Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast) Monday, May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday, May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

– Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances) Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast) Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

Who Was Eliminated?

The two artists who were ultimately eliminated from the competition were Platinum Ticket winner Jay Copeland and Christian Guardino. Both will be making a return to “American Idol,” however, as they’ll both be performing a celebrity duet during the season finale.

Christian Guardino will be performing alongside Michael Buble.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

