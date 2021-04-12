‘American Idol’ 2021 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 4/11

Long-time American Idol host Ryan Seacrest announced the Top 16 contestants for the 2021 season of Idol during the episode that aired on April 11, 2021. The remaining contestants moved on competing for their chance to be the next American Idol.

The top 24 each performed alongside a celebrity for the “All-Star Duets and Solos” round of the competition, which is what led up to the vote for the top 16.

Since the top 24 were split into two separate groups, eight contestants from each night will move forward.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Top 16 Episode of American Idol follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated from the show.

Here’s who got eliminated from American Idol on April 11, 2021:

Alana Sherman

Alana Sherman performed “Blow Your Mind (MWAH)” by Dua Lipa for her solo performance in the All-Star round and “Back at One” by Brian McKnight alongside Brian McKnight for the duet round.

Alana previously performed “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan to get into the top 24.

Andrea Valles

Andrea Valles was the contestant who wore an eye patch during her recent performances because she’d just gotten eye surgery. For her celebrity duet, Valles performed “Careless Whisper” alongside Brian McKnight.

Anilee List

Anilee List performed “Blue” for her audition, amazing all three of the judges. More recently, the 24-year-old with Tourette’s syndrome performed “My Future” by Billie Eilish and “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus & Chaka Khan in her duet with Joss Stone.

Cecil Ray

Cecil Ray was dubbed the “Country Justin Bieber” by Katy Perry during the first round of the competition. For his All-Star Solos and Duets, Ray performed “Paint Me a Birmingham” by Tracy Lawrence and “Freedom Was a Highway” by Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley while dueting with Jimmie Allen.

