‘American Idol’ 2022 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 4/18

During the April 18, 2022, two-hour episode of ABC’s “American Idol,” six artists from the top 20 were eliminated from the competition. First, the top 10 based on votes from viewers were announced.

Then, the remaining 10 competed for four spots in hopes of being saved by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

SPOILER WARNING: There will be spoilers for the Monday, April 18 episode of “American Idol” below.

Who Was Eliminated From the Top 24?

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

First, Ava Maybee was announced to be safe and in the top 14 based on votes from viewers. Then, Christian Guardino was announced to be safe.

Cameron Whitcomb was up next, and he had to perform for the judges save.

Which Artists Made the ‘American Idol’ Top 14?

Here are the artists who made it through to the top 14:

Ava Maybee (Performed “Cuz I Love You” for her celebration song) Christian Guardino (Performed “Creep” by Radiohead)

Here’s who had to compete for the save:

Cameron Whitcomb (sang “If It Hadn’t Been For Love” by the Steeldrivers)

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

