‘American Idol’ 2021 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 4/12

Long-time American Idol host Ryan Seacrest announced the Top 10 contestants for the 2021 season of Idol during the episode that aired on April 12, 2021. The remaining contestants moved on in a new round, competing for their chance to be the next American Idol.

Instead of sending all of the voted off contestants home, the six remaining contestants were able to perform for the American Idol judges in the hopes of securing one of two Wildcard spots.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and guest judge Paula Abdul ultimately decided the fate of each of the contestants. Abdul sat in for Luke Bryan after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was not able to attend the first live show of the season.

WARNING: Spoilers for the top 12 reveal episode of American Idol follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated from the show.

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

Who Got Eliminated From ‘American Idol’ Tonight?

Ryan Seacrest announced early on that Wyatt Pike had to drop out from the competition and would not be making it through.

Only ten contestants were announced immediately as going through to the next round:

Casey Bishop

Deshawn Goncalves

Cassandra Coleman

Caleb Kennedy

Ava August

That means that the following contestants had to compete and three would be going home:

Colin Jamieson – performed “Waves” by Dean Lewis

Madison Watkins – performed “Hotline Bling” by Drake

