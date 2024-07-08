Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Abruptly Cancels Upcoming Shows

Former “American Idol” judge Ellen DeGeneres has canceled a number of stops on her “Ellen’s Last Stand… Up” tour. The comedian has canceled four tour stops without any explanation.

On the Ticketmaster website, dates in Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago, are all listed as “canceled.”

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You don’t need to do a thing. We’ll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days,” reads a message on the ticketing site.

DeGeneres has been doing stand-up comedy most of her career. She had her own talk show that was on air for nearly two decades. The show came to an end in 2022.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for DeGeneres for comment on the canceled dates.

Ellen DeGeneres Last Comedy Special Will Stream on Netflix

In May, DeGeneres confirmed that she was filming her last stand-up comedy special, which had been picked up by Netflix.

“Here we go! To answer the questions everyone is asking me – Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” she captioned an Instagram post. She included a screenshot of an article published by Deadline.

“There is nobody quite like Ellen,” says Robbie Praw, the Vice President of Stand-Up and Comedy Formats at Netflix. “She is a true legend and pioneer in so many ways. We can’t wait to bring fans another one of her hilarious comedy specials later this year,” reads a press release from Netflix.

Meanwhile, as Deadline suggests, DeGeneres is more than likely going to discuss the accusations that she was the reason behind a “toxic work environment” behind-the-scenes at the “Ellen” show.

Ellen DeGeneres Has Discussed the Allegations Made Against Her During Her Stand-Up Tour

DeGeneres’ August dates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, are set to be recorded for her upcoming Netflix special. However, the former talk show host has already spoken a bit about the things that “Ellen” employees have said about her. Said allegations were published in July 2020 by Buzzfeed News.

During her show in Los Angeles in April, for example, DeGeneres didn’t hold back when talked to the crowd about the aftermath of the report.

“I’m making jokes about what happened to me, but it was devastating. It took a long time for me to want to do anything again,” DeGeneres said, according to People magazine. Prior to that comment, DeGeneres said that she was “kicked out of show business” for being “mean.”

DeGeneres said that she became the “most hated person in America” and admitted it was really hard for her.

“The hate went on for a long time and I would try to avoid looking at the news,” she recalled. “The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline,” she added.

It’s unknown what more DeGeneres plans to say about the accusations during her upcoming taping.

