Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Recalls ‘Devastating’ Time

Former “American Idol” judge Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out years after a major shift in her career. The once beloved talk show host went through a major rough patch when Buzzfeed published an article in which some former DeGeneres employees accused her of fostering a toxic workplace. She has denied having any knowledge of a toxic workplace environment, per Buzzfeed.

Her talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” aired for 19 seasons, ending in 2022.

“I’m happy not being a boss or a brand or a billboard, just a person,” DeGeneres said on her new Netflix special, “Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval.”

“Just a multifaceted person with different feelings and emotions, and I can be happy and sad and compassionate or frustrated. I have OCD and ADD. I’m honest. I’m generous. I’m sensitive and thoughtful. But I’m tough, and I’m impatient, and I’m demanding. I’m direct. I’m a strong woman,” she continued.

“If they like you, you’re in, and if they don’t, you’re out. And I’ve spent an entire lifetime trying to make people happy and I’ve cared far too much what other people think of me. So, the thought of anyone thinking that I’m mean was devastating to me, and it consumed me for a long time,” she added.

Netflix released DeGeneres’ show on September 24, 2024.

People Reacted to Ellen DeGeneres’ Comedy Special

Following the release of DeGeneres’ comedy special, some people took to Reddit to react. The overwhelming majority of social media users didn’t have the greatest feedback to offer.

“I was under the impression we would never see her again according to her,” one person wrote.

“She was in her last standup too. She’s just another out of touch millionaire,” someone else added.

“Netflix is the number 1 platform for standup specials no one wanted or asked for,” a third comment read.

“I used to be a big defender of hers while she was a very real leader in the gay community, especially when it seemed to count the most. But I’ve been looking back on her show and her general behavior and my god is she mean. just a big old bully,” a fourth Redditor said.

Ellen DeGeneres Decided to Leave Show Business

Following the aforementioned controversy, DeGeneres decided it was best for her to step out of the public eye — completely. During one of her stand-up comedy shows in July 2024, the comedian confirmed that her time in show business was ending.

“This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done,” she told a fan during a Q&A at her show in Santa Rosa, California, according to SF Gate. When someone else asked if she would ever reprise her voice-over role as Dori in “Finding Nemo,” DeGeneres doubled down.

“No, I’m going bye-bye, remember?” she responded, according to the outlet.

Since her talk show ended, DeGeneres has taken a more behind-the-scenes approach to Hollywood. According to her IMDb page, she has a few credits over the past couple of years and upcoming, almost all of which have her listed as a producer or an executive producer.

READ NEXT: Is Jennifer Lopez Calling off Her Divorce After Ben Affleck Reunion?