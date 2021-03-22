Former ‘Idol’ Judge’s Wife Rushed Into Surgery

On Friday, Portia de Rossi was rushed to the hospital with appendicitis. According to People, the actress needed emergency surgery and is now at home and “doing well”, according to a rep for De Rossi and her wife, former Idol judge Ellen DeGeneres.

A source told People, “Ellen rushed Portia to the hospital on Friday night, she was in a lot of pain. It was appendicitis and she had surgery.”

The source told People that de Rossi is “now resting at home and Ellen is taking care of her. It was a scare at first, but all good to know.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Rossi & DeGeneres Married in 2008

DeGeneres started dating de Rossi in 2004. When the same-sex marriage ban was overturned, the two were able to finally tie the knot.

When di Rossi spoke to People in February, she said of her relationship with DeGeneres, “We’ve grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first… By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can’t imagine spending time with anyone but her.”

DeGeneres added, “We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other’s sandwiches — no, sentences. We’re in a rhythm that’s easy.”

De Rossi Has Been DeGeneres’ ‘Rock’

When de Rossi spoke to People in February, she said that when the two are apart, DeGeneres “has had the hotel put rose petals in the shape of a love heart on my bed.” She said, “Every single time over the last 16 years. And it always catches me off-guard.”

DeGeneres added to the outlet that de Rossi will “… leave little notes around if she’s going somewhere, which is really sweet… She’s just thoughtful.”

Last week, DeGeneres signed an exclusive deal with Discovery. According to Deadline, the first project under the deal is called Endangered. The outlet reported that DeGeneres will narrate and executive produce the documentary.

Deadline wrote, “Endangered marks the first time DeGeneres has narrated a documentary as well as the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s first non-BBC commission. It follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List – the most comprehensive record of the state of the world’s wildlife that has ever been created.”

In a statement, Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer of Discovery and Factual, shared, “Ellen’s dedication to the environment and her love for all animals, including the most endangered creatures who call our planet home, is unmatched… We welcome Ellen and her team to the Discovery family as she brings her humor, her voice, and her ability to inspire to these important passion projects.”

