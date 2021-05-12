Ellen DeGeneres Quits Her Talk Show

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is saying goodbye to daytime.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, DeGeneres said she’s ending her show after 19 seasons.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told the mag. The longtime host informed her staff on May 11.

When is DeGeneres Ending Her Talk Show?

DeGeneres plans to talk about her departure on Wednesday’s show airing at 3 p.m. Eastern on NBC, according to USA Today. The episode also features Machine Gun Kelly and the cast of “Mom.”

“Although all good things must come to an end, you still have hope that truly great things never will,” Mike Darnell, Warner Bros.’ unscripted TV president, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The decision to end the show isn’t a surprise given that DeGeneres has entertained the idea in the past.

In a New York Times article in 2018 profiling the famous comedian, DeGeneres confessed that her wife, Portia de Rossi, was encouraging her to end the daytime talk show. DeGeneres ultimately signed on for three more seasons, before announcing today that the show’s 19th season would be the last.

A source told DailyMail.com that DeGeneres “knows her time is up,” adding, “The ratings have tanked and have been truly appalling this year.”

DeGeneres’ decision comes on the heels of a year of scrutiny for the show after past and current employees have spoken out about the set’s toxic work environment.

BuzzFeed News spoke to several of those employees who said they didn’t feel valued or respected. Some said they were fired for taking medical leave or using their bereavement days. One employee said racist remarks forced her to leave.

The show’s executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner told Buzzfeed News in a joint statement that they are “truly heartbroken” and “sorry” to the employees who felt like they were treated unfairly.

“Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment,” they said. “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us…”

Is Kelly Clarkson Taking Ellen’s Daytime Spot?

Kelly Clarkson, “The Voice” coach and host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” could potentially fill the prime daytime spot, as Heavy previously reported.

According to Page Six, Clarkson’s NBC show, which has seen an increase in ratings, airs after the “Ellen” show at 3 p.m. in most TV markets. But that doesn’t mean Clarkson can swoop right in once “Ellen” ends. Page Six reported that the “Ellen” show execs want to “keep the time slots” and “put another host in her place.”

