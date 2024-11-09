Emotional Jennifer Lopez Surprises Fan With Repeated Hugs

An emotional Jennifer Lopez surprised a fan with a hug on “The Graham Norton Show” during a discussion of why she canceled her tour.

Former “American Idol” judge Lopez, 55, was also surprised to see the fan in the audience because of an earlier positive interaction that she had with him that left the actress/singer in tears. “Jennifer Lopez explains why she cancelled her tour and is surprised by a fan on The Graham Norton Show,” a caption with the video read on X.

Lopez was asked whether the tour was going to happen. “You know I decided to take the summer off and be home with the kids and it was the best thing I think I’ve ever done. It’s not like me to do that and always when it comes up I like to apologize to the fans. I know a lot of them were coming out,” Lopez said on the show.

Jennifer Lopez Brought the Fan on Stage & Hugged Him

On the show, Lopez said, “I actually saw fans who told me, it’s very touching, coming out of the hotel yesterday, ‘Oh, I had tickets to go see you,’ and I said, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he said, ‘Don’t say sorry. We love you.’ And I started crying right away.”

At that point, Lopez noticed the fan in the studio audience and said, “Was that you?”

The man then came on stage, and Lopez hugged him repeatedly.

“I got in the car and literally cried honestly,” she said in the middle of the moment. “It was very hard for me to cancel. I’ve never done that before.”

She hugged him again. “I’m holding it together,” she told the hosts after the man sat back down.

“What a lovely moment; that was adorable. If you’re watching this thinking we staged that, we really didn’t. Security are going to be fired,” Norton said.

Jennifer Lopez Canceled Her Summer Tour on the Heels of Her Separation From Ben Affleck

Lopez canceled her tour, which was supposed to start in June, about a month after she and Affleck separated. She filed for divorce from him on August 20, but she said in the court filing that they separated in April, according to TMZ.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time,” Lopez wrote on her subscription-only site, On the JLo, according to Variety.

Lopez subsequently opened up about her pain and difficult summer in an interview with Interview Magazine.

“You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,'” she said in that interview.