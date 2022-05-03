‘American Idol’ Contestant Breaks Silence After Being Eliminated

Emyrson Flora was eliminated from “American Idol” season 20 after Disney Night, which aired on May 1, 2022. The young singer later opened up about her experience on the show.

Flora, who is 16 years old, was the youngest in the competition ahead of her exit. During Disney Night, she performed a rendition of “Carried Me With You” from the movie “Onward.” The judges liked her performance.

Luke Bryan even called her a “superstar,” but she was one of three artists voted off.

Flora Is ‘Grateful’ For Her Time

In her Instagram post after her elimination, Flora opened up about her time on “American Idol.”

“It’s super hard for me to express how much this experience has meant to me. I’ve met my family. I’ve learned so much every single day. from start to finish,” she wrote. “To the friends i’ve made, every step of the way, thank you for everything. I’ve never felt so much love in an environment before. you are all such amazing, talented, beautiful souls and i thank god everyday that i’ve gotten the opportunity to meet and get to know you all individually.”

She then took time to thank the “American Idol” judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

“Also a HUGE thank you too YOU ALLLLLLL!!!!,” she added. “you have supported me non stop for so long and i couldn’t be more grateful. i never imagined i’d get to this point. top 10 what. thank you a million times over.

I’ve learned so much about myself and my craft. i’ve learned that i can do this. I love this so much. and im so lucky i’ve gotten the chance to do it.

turns out i’m the youngest person to ever make it into top ten so that’s cool !! ahah”

She concluded, “anyways, i love you all so much and i really couldn’t be more happy and grateful for everything this has done for me. ❤️

see you at finale;)”

She received a lot of love and support in the comment section of her post as well, and when the official “American Idol” account posted about her elimination, many fans shared their support.

“Will definitely miss Emyrson,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Emyrson should have won the whole thing” while someone else said, “Emyrson will be the next Billie or Olivia. I am not worried.”

Others said they thought she shouldn’t have gone home yet. Now, there are only seven artists left in the competition: Fritz Hager, Noah Thompson, HunterGirl, Nicolina, Jay Copeland, Leah Marlene and Christian Guardino.

Luckily for fans of Flora, it appears as though she’ll return for the finale of the show, likely to sing a duet with another member of the top 7 and perform for the last time on the “American Idol” stage. If the show chooses to revive the top 10 tour, she would also be a part of that. The tour has not gone on since 2018, however, before the ABC revival.

When Is the ‘American Idol’ Finale?

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Monday, May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday, May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

– Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances) Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast) Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

