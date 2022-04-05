‘American Idol’ Viewers Beg Judges to Stop With ‘Head Games’

Fans of ABC’s “American Idol” are begging judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie to change the way they deliver news to contestants about whether or not they’re continuing in the competition.

In the episode that aired on Monday, April 4, the judges told the top 59 contestants whether or not they made it into the top 24 for season 20 of the show. In most cases for people who did make it through, the judges would make it sound like they did not make it before delivering the good news.

Some fans saw the tactic as cruel.

Fans Want Judges to Stop With the Fake-Outs

In the live discussion on social media, including on the Reddit live thread, fans begged the judges to stop faking out the contestants.

One person wrote, “These are people’s lives at stake and they tease them with fakeouts. Make it stop dear God pls.”

“THREE. THREE FAKE OUTS. What has American Idol become?” one person commented.

Another person wrote, “This is downright cruel AF!!” after the judges spoke with an extremely emotional Fritz Hager and at first told him he wasn’t making it through and then told him that he was. At the same time, one person wrote, “These fakeouts feel criminal at this point.”

Other people were upset with the time management.

“The judges are reminding me of the old dudes on the muppets in the balcony!” one person commented. “Also HATE when they f*** with the contestants who are going through.”

Some fans also talked about the process on Twitter.

“Please #AmericanIdol stop the head games when breaking the news if someone is advancing or not,” one person tweeted. “It is downright mean to the contestants and does nothing but stress them out. Let the good news be good and the bad be bad. Stop toying with them. #NoHeadGames”

Another person wrote, “Hey #AmericanIdol stop with the fake outs on the top 24. You just made my 70 year old mom cry saying, ‘why’d they do that to that sweet little boy. Bad #KatyPerry!’ (Pulls a tissue).”

“Seriously, the whole messing with the contestants heads about making it/not making it is cruel and mean and just not needed for entertainment value #AmericanIdol,” one person wrote.

After the top 24 perform, they will be voted through by viewers rather than chosen by the judges, meaning that there will likely be no fakeouts in the near future on “American Idol.”

Which Artists Make it Through?

The next round of the competition will see contestants performing in Hawaii for the top 24. Then, voters will decide which of the contestants will be making it through to the top 20 and performing on the live shows starting the following week.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for “American Idol” season 20 Showstopper Round follow.

According to The Idol Pad, 24 artists make it through to the next round of the competition.

Here are the artists who make it through:

Women

Allegra Miles Ava Maybee Cadence Baker Danielle Finn Elli Rowe Emyrson Flora Hunter Girl Katyrah Love Kenedi Anderson Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.) Leah Marlene Nicolina Bozzo Sage Scarlet Ayliz

Men

Cameron Whitcomb Christian Guardino Daniel Marshall Fritz Hager Jacob Moran Jay Copeland Mike Parker Noah Thompson Sir Blayke Tristen Gressett

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

