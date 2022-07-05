Fans Comment on Kelly Clarkson’s Outdoor Home Collection

Kelly Clarkson is pumped up for “patio-party season,” and fans are weighing in on her outdoor furniture collection. The first-ever “American Idol” winner is also Wayfair’s first-ever celebrity brand ambassador, designing and promoting her own Kelly Clarkson Home Collection with the online home retailer since early 2020.

In a statement released at the time of the launch, the singer and TV talk show host said, “Home has always been an incredibly special place for me; it’s my sanctuary where I unwind and spend quality time with family,” adding that she hoped her collection would help others “make their house a home and a reflection of who they are.”

Fans Swoon Over ‘Beautiful’ Patio Collection

Just before the 4th of July weekend, Clarkson posted an Instagram photo of one of her outdoor sets. She wrote, “Let the patio-party season begin! If you have as many reasons to celebrate as I do (hello @Wayfair 20th Anniversary!!!), my home collection will help keep the party going.”

The items featured in the photo she posted include the Clarissa stacking dining chairs, which quickly sold out at a price of $269 per pair, and the Kayden 108 inch patio umbrella for $172.99.

The Instagram photo, posted as part of Clarkson’s sponsorship deal with Wayfair, drew dozens of positive remarks from fans. Among the reactions, commenters called the collection “beautiful,” “so pretty,” “awesome” and “gorgeous.”

One person wrote, “Get your check Kelly,” referring to the money Clarkson likely makes from sales of the furniture line. Financial details of her arrangement with Wayfair are not public, but according to a July 2021 Us Magazine article, her shows and endorsement deals bring in $1.9 million per month.

Clarkson Will Have Plenty of Patio Time During Her Summer Off

Clarkson has plenty of time to kick back and relax outside this summer. For the first time since she was a teenager, Clarkson is taking the whole summer off. In an interview with Elise Edwards of E! Red Carpet & Award Shows on May 26, she said, “I’m just gonna have time with my kids out on my ranch in Montana and we’re just gonna be doing nothing.”

The sprawling ranch, which she received in her divorce settlement with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, has plenty of spaces to enjoy the outdoors. Before their separation, she shared a video tour of the ranch on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in early 2020. At the time, they had several outdoor chairs set up in the snow around a makeshift table made from a wooden barrel with an unfinished top. Now that Clarkson has curated her own outdoor furniture collection with Wayfair, and owns the ranch herself, there’s a very good chance the ranch has been upgraded with pieces the superstar loves.