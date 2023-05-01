‘American Idol’ Fans React to Adam Lambert as a Mentor

A former face returned to “American Idol” during the April 30 episode that saw the Top 12 pay homage to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Adam Lambert, who finished as runner-up on Season 8 in 2009 to Kris Allen, served as the mentor. This was his fifth time back in this role after most recently doing so in Season 17.

Lambert also had the opportunity to perform “I Can’t Stand the Rain” off his new album “High Drama.” His time as a mentor saw positive reviews across social media during the episode and also was praised in real-time by Katy Perry.

Fans Appreciate Adam Lambert’s Insight

With each contestant, Lambert didn’t hold back in offering his opinion. In one instance, he advised Zachariah Smith on what song to go with. Another saw him suggest to Megan Danielle that she should consider dialing her song back to create a personal feel that can connect to the audience.

Fans voiced how they enjoyed seeing the current Queen frontman offer up valuable insight during their sessions.

“Watching the best episode of [American Idol] in years,” one user wrote on Twitter. “[Adam Lambert] must have sprinkled everyone with magical talent dust…. best mentor ever!”

“I love [Adam Lambert] so much!! He’s giving great advice on [American Idol] and is looking so fabulous,” another user wrote on Twitter.

#adamlambert should be a judge on @AmericanIdol He tells it like it is..”if I’m being honest”❤️ #adamlambertismyamericanidol — lambertizeme (@LambertizeMe) May 1, 2023

Lambert also has experience as a guest judge on the show. In Season 14 he stepped up in place of Keith Urban during the New York auditions alongside Harry Connick Jr. and Jennifer Lopez.

Katy Perry Acknowledged His Mentoring Advice

In one of the final performances of the evening, Zachariah Smith delivered a lively performance of Electric Light Orchestra’s “Don’t Bring Me Down.” In his sit down with Lambert, the rock star not only advised which of the two songs that he was debating to perform, but also had some words on a concern that Smith brought up.

The Mississippi native brought up that he’s noticed he looks too serious in his past performances. Lambert said to him, “Take your moments to let yourself smile and feel that joy.”

Following his Top 12 showing, which earned him a spot in the Top 10, Perry complimented Lambert, who performed halfway through the episode, for his work as a mentor, and specifically noted his work with Smith as being effective.

Play

Adam Lambert Slays Tina Turner's "I Can't Stand The Rain" – American Idol 2023 Glamberts go off! From his new album "High Drama" Adam Lambert returns to perform his new single "I Can't Stand The Rain". Get "High Drama" at lnk.to/ALHighDrama! See more of American Idol 2023 on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American Idol on Twitter: twitter.com/americanidol Follow American Idol on Instagram:… 2023-05-01T01:55:10Z

“I just want to say that the feedback Adam Lambert has been giving, I personally agree with,” Perry said during the episode. “Ten out of ten, he is giving incredible feedback.”

Earlier in the show, Lionel Richie pointed out Lambert’s influence on Oliver Steele’s take on “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles. Lambert expressed that he was “bored at the end” upon his first listen as he worked with Steele to take the song “on a journey.”

“I love your interpretation,” Richie said in his feedback. “Everything Adam said was absolutely right. Make everything you do from now on you.”

“American Idol” is back for a live episode on May 1 with the Top 10 being trimmed to the Top 7.