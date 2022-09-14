Fans Slam Luke Bryan Over Remarks About ‘Posers’ in Country Music

Country star and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan is in hot water with fans after sharing how he deciphers which country artists are authentic and which ones are just “posers.” During a recent podcast interview the singer, who has had 29 number one singles, revealed he has a one-minute test to determine artists who are truly “country” in one minute.

Bryan Reveals His Special Test for Weeding Out Posers

On September 3, 2022, Bryan sat down for an hour-long interview in Las Vegas on the Full Send podcast, hosted by the group of popular YouTubers known as NELK. Co-host Kyle Forgeard asked the singer whether there are so-called “posers” in country music like in rap music.

“Like some rappers, it’s like, ‘Yo, you’re not actually ‘hood.’ Like, is there some country people that are not country? Like they’ll just throw on their hunters’ jackets, take a photo and then take the jackets off?” Forgeard asked.

“Here’s what I can unequivocally say, without a shadow of a doubt,” Bryan responded. “If you sing about hunting and fishing and drinking and trucks and sh**, and I get you on my farm, in one minute I could tell if you’re a poser of if you’re not legit.”

Bryan revealed he has a way to test up-and-coming artists who claim to be authentic, which Forgeard quickly dubbed the “farm test.”

“It’s like, if I hand you a fishing rod,” Bryan said, and the hosts laughed, talking over him.

Co-host Aaron Steinberg asked, “They can’t even cast the rod off the fish line?”

Bryan answered, “That is correct. So, me and my buddy Dallas, we’ve got a barometer that we rate when I take guys fishing. And like, they don’t that I’m fu*****, I’m checking them out. They just think that I’m being nice, taking them fishing. And Dallas will call me,” he said, referring to his longtime friend and top country songwriter Dallas Davidson.

“‘Cause the first no-no in bass fishing is: are you able to set the hook on the fish properly,” he explained. “I mean, did you look like a complete idiot setting the hook or do you look like a damn man doing it? So Dallas will call me and he’ll go, ‘How’d they set the hook?’ and I’m like, ‘He’s clear, he passed.’ He’s like, ‘Oh great, I was hoping you’d say that!'”

Bryan wouldn’t divulge which artists have failed the “farm test,” but it’s clear “American Idol” season 19 winner Chayce Beckham passed the test. He’s gone hunting and fishing on Bryan’s property multiple times, including a trip with country star Dierks Bentley in April 2022.

Country Fans Blasted Bryan Over His Comments

When Country Cast posted the excerpt from the podcast on YouTube, hundreds of country music fans flooded the post with comments, mostly to slam Bryan for his remarks.

One fan commented, “I’ve never once thought a country singer actually had to do country stuff all the time I mean I doubt Garth Brooks actually rode bulls and drove a semi but I love his singing about it.”

A classic country fan wrote, “So let me get this straight. He thinks because he is a farmer he is authentic. No Luke Marty Stuart is authentic. You Ain’t.”

Another wrote, “luke bryan calling out fake country singers is like the pot calling the kettle black.”

“He should know a fake when he sees one, nothing he sings is country,” another viewer wrote. “Shaking your butt around the stage don’t make you country. He should listen to some real country like Cash or Willie or Skeeter Davis or Tammy etc. he might learn something.”

But Bryan did have some loyal fans sticking up for him in the comment section.

One woman wrote, “I’m a Farmer’s Daughter, I Know What Country is all about! I Thank You for Putting that out there Luke.”

Another agreed with Bryan, writing, “If you talk the talk you should walk the walk !! Other words if you sing country you better live country !!!”

The controversy isn’t likely to cause the superstar any angst, given that enough fans love his music enough to keep selling out his shows. Bryan is currently on his Farm Tour through September 24, and then heads back to stadiums across the U.S. for his Raised Up Right tour, before returning to Las Vegas for his residency — and filming “American Idol” auditions — later in the fall.