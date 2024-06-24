‘American Idol’ Winner to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: ‘Lost for Words’

Twenty years after earning her golden ticket to Hollywood and winning the third season of “American Idol,” singer and actress Fantasia Barrino has learned she’ll receive a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

When famed producer Jimmy Jam and actress Niecy Nash announced the latest recipients on June 24, 2024, per Billboard, Barrino, 39, was not only included in the Class of 2025 roster, but was also the youngest honoree of the year.

“Little girl from High Point, North Carolina, made it to the @hwdwalkoffame,” Barrino wrote on Instagram after the announcement. “Wow!!!! I’m lost for words. God Kept every Promise.”

Hours after the announcement, Barrino appeared at the ForbesBLK Summit, telling attendees she was “screaming and hollering” over the news. She got choked up recalling how much she hated her unique name growing up, but shared that her grandmother picked her unique name and had explained to her, “God told me to name you that because you’re gonna be a star.”

Fantasia Barrino Will Become Third ‘American Idol’ Winner on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

According to Billboard, Barrino is among a list of 36 recipients chosen from hundreds of nominees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2025.

Other celebs on the list, according to Variety, include movie stars Jane Fonda and Jessica Chastain, TV stars Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, and Sherri Shepherd, as well as recording artists Depeche Mode, Los Bukis, The B-52s, Green Day, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, George Strait, Keith Urban, and WAR. Prince will also receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously, which is rarely done, Variety reported.

When Barrino’s ceremony takes place, she will become the third “Idol” winner in 22 years to be honored with a permanent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood received hers in 2018 and original winner Kelly Clarkson received hers in 2022.

Barrino’s fellow third season alum Jennifer Hudson, who placed seventh on the show, was the first “Idol” alum to ever receive a star on the Walk of Fame. She received her star in 2013, per Billboard.

Barrino has had a banner last year, heralded for her role in the Oprah Winfrey-produced musical version of “The Color Purple,” which was released in December and earned her multiple award nominations, including at the Golden Globes. Barrino has also been nominated for 12 Grammys, per IMDb, and won in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

Fans Flood Fantasia Barrino’s Post With Congratulatory Messages

Within hours of Barrino posting video from the ceremony of Jimmy Jam announcing the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2025 honorees, over 1,300 fans had already left comments congratulating the star. Many referred to her resilience, knowing she faced many hardships before and after “Idol” but has persevered.

One wrote, “It’s feeling like YOU season!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Another commented, “20 years of evolution! So deserving!! So proud of you Tasia!!!! 🙌🏾”

“Literally just shed a tear watching this,” someone else wrote. “So so soooo happy for you!! They counted you out … now look at you!”

A date for Barrino’s ceremony has been revealed. Billboard reported that the dates of each ceremony is typically announced 10 days ahead of time.

According to Variety, honorees actually have two years to schedule their ceremonies, which typically include family and famous friends who’ve helped them achieve success.