‘American Idol’ Winner Brings Baby Home After Weeks in NICU

Fantasia Barrino, winner of season three of “American Idol,” shared that she was able to bring her baby, Keziah, home from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after weeks at the hospital. Barrino shared the news with fans on her Instagram.

Barrino shared a photo of her daughter Keziah London in a white dress at home alongside a caption on both her Instagram and the one she has created for Keziah.

“I Did It!!!” she wrote. “I knocked the NICU out the park.”

Keziah’s father, author Kendall Taylor, shared a photo of a welcome home sign for the newborn, writing “Welcome Home Baby Girl @keziahlondontaylor.”

Keziah Was Born Prematurely

Barrino previously shared that Keziah was born early alongside a maternity photo of the singer.

“The Wife of a King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens,” she wrote at the time. “Out of every one of these Blessings I have named has also come a major Testimony.”

She added, “Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother. When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor.”

She later shared hospital bands with her and her daughter’s name on them.

Barrino Represents Her Daughter With an Elephant

In the birth announcement for her daughter, Barrino shared that she chose to surround her daughter with elephants because they’re powerful animals.

“The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround [Keziah] with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance,” Barrino wrote. “Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself.”

She continued, “Happy birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”

Taylor wrote in his post announcing Keziah’s birth, “Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women.”

Barrino and Taylor Struggled With Infertility

According to the Daily Mail, Barrino said she turned to the Bible and God to get through infertility issues that she faced while trying to conceive Keziah.

She and her husband then took a break from actively trying to conceive a child

“I kid you not, I forgot about it,” she said on “The Tamron Hall Show,” per the Daily Mail. “And then I woke up one night, and I was like, ‘Something’s different.’”

She said she took six total pregnancy tests to confirm that she was actually pregnant, and when she realized she was she was “so excited.”

Barrino was crowed the winner of season 3 of “American Idol” in 2004. She has two children, Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19. Taylor has one son, Treyshaun.

READ NEXT: Details on Ariana Grande’s First Day Filming ‘The Voice’: Report