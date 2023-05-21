‘American Idol’ Season Finale Recap & Results: 2023 Winner Revealed

The pressure’s on for the three remaining Season 21 contestants of “American Idol,” as they compete on the May 21, 2023, live finale. ABC has packed the three-hour songfest with celebrity performances, including songs by all three judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie — and a long list of famous artists, from country star Lainey Wilson to rapper Pitbull.

Country superstar and former “Idol” judge Keith Urban returns to the show, too, to not only perform but to serve as a mentor to the final three contestants — 18-year-old Iam Tongi from Hawaii, 21-year-old Megan Danielle of Arkansas, and 18-year-old Mississippi’s Colin Stough, all of whom got to return to their hometowns last week for parades and concerts, with footage from those visits airing on tonight’s finale.

Voting begins as the live show kicks off 8 p.m. Eastern time, and after each finalist sings two songs, the early votes from viewers — online, via apps and via text — will determine who comes in third place. The final votes between the last two contestants will be tabulated during the last commercial break of the night, with the winner announced live by host Ryan Seacrest minutes before the show’s close.

Spoiler Alert: Throughout the night Heavy is providing live updates and voting results, so do not read further if you do not want to know what happens.

‘American Idol’ Season 21 Finale: FIRST HOUR

The grand finale kicked off with the return of Season 21’s entire Top 12 — the three finalists plus Wé Ani, Marybeth Byrd, Warren Peay, Haven Madison, Tyson Venegas, Oliver Steele, Zachariah Smith, Lucy Love, and Nutsa Buzaladze — standing with tuxedo-clad host Ryan Seacrest outside the new “American Idol” studios. He then sent viewers inside for a live performance by Pitbull featuring a surprise appearance by Lil’ Jon.

The contestants eventually joined Pitbull, singing “Tonight,” which they’ve all been practicing throughout the week, sharing snippets of their rehearsals on social media.

Seacrest then introduced the judges, dressed up for the occasion, and they made the walk from the stage to their seats behind the judges’ table. Next, the Top 3 — Stough, Danielle, and Tongi walked out to center stage, shared that they felt ready to have some fun and the competition began.

KEITH URBAN MENTORSHIP SESSIONS

MEGAN DANIELLE: “Idol” then showed Danielle in her mentorship session with Urban, getting teary-eyed as she talked about how hard it’s been learning to believe in herself throughout the competition after “listening to all the negativity,” which she alluded to in a social media video earlier in the week. After a touching pep talk from Urban, the show returned to the studio, where she performed his song “God Whispered Your Name.”

Richie told her the “little cry” in her voice is “so moving,” and said “as far as I’m concerned, we have three number ones on at that stage.” Perry told Danielle that she has found herself through this competition, and Bryan told her he’s never heard her miss a note or make a bad vocal choice during the entire season, but that he wants to make sure she also just has fun as she moves forward in her career.

IAM TONGI: Next up, Tongi met with Urban and revealed that his dad, who died in December 2021, was a huge fan. In fact, Tongi remembers how his parents used to dance all the time to the song he chose to sing, “Making Memories of Us.” Tongi’s mom, Lillie, told Urban how grateful they are for his music because it reminds them of his dad.

As has happened many times before, the crowd went wild cheering for Tongi after his performance — so much so that the judges could barely get a word in edgewise. Perry eventually was able to tell Tongi that she needed to grab a tissue because “the vibration that comes out of your mouth, it goes through the weeds of people’s hearts.” Bryan told Tongi he has “a natural gift from God” and that it was one of his favorite performances of the year from him. Meanwhile, Richie, too, said Tongi’s delivery is why they find themselves tearing up “on a song I already know.”

After the judges’ feedback, Tongi laughed as he told Seacrest that it was gross seeing his parents kiss to that song, but will always remember them dancing to it.

COLIN STOUGH: Stough said Urban was his favorite celebrity mentor of the season since he grew up listening to and playing his music, but admitted to the musician that he was nervous playing his songs in front of him. Urban said, “I get it, I don’t know if I could do it!” Urban agreed that “Stupid Boy” was great song for him, and that the audience would be able to see different layers of his voice in it.

Bryan told him, “You being you, baby!” and added that he’s loved seeing him develop into an artist who’s able to deliver tender moments and grittier songs. Richie said he’s noticed that he’s gained some attitude and confidence as he sings love songs and that the girls are screaming for him now. Perry played up the fact Stough used to be an HVAC repairman, telling him that he hasn’t even reached his peak in his abilities and that when he does, he’ll be so hot he’ll need his own air conditioner.

Afterwards, he told Seacrest the whole experience of being on the show “has been a blessing, getting to wake up every day to these great people.”