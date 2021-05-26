‘American Idol’ Finale Ratings: How Many Viewers Did the Show Pull In?

ABC’s singing competition show “American Idol” has officially wrapped up season 19 and crowned a winner, meaning fans might be wondering when the show will make a return to TV and how many viewers the show was able to pull for the finale.

The show has been renewed for season 20, so it will be coming back for that additional season. There’s not much known about the upcoming season, but the show will be expected to pull at least as many viewers as season 19 did.

Read on to learn about the ratings for “American Idol” throughout the season and for the finale.

How Many People Watched the ‘American Idol’ Season 19 Finale?

According to TVSeriesFinale, which keeps track of the ratings for each show on air, the “American Idol” season 19 finale pulled in 6.5 million viewers.

That puts the finale about in line with what was expected. The season started out strong with nearly 7 million viewers on Sunday, February 14, 2021, and each Sunday episode pulled around 5 to 6 million viewers. The 6.5 million viewers was the most the show had seen since Sunday, February 28, 2021.

In context, the “American Idol” finale won out in ratings overall. The show, with over 5 million viewers, beat out CBS’s “The Equalizer,” CW’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” FOX’s “Duncanville and “The Simpsons,” and NBC’s “2021 Billboard Music Awards,” according to TV Series Finale.

When it comes to ratings for singing competition shows, comparing NBC’s answer to “American Idol” with the original show provides further context.

NBC’s “The Voice” also finished up this week, finishing the season in two parts on Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25. The show finished just about in line with “American Idol,” pulling in 6.5 million viewers for each part of the finale, which was actually down from where the show was by quite a bit earlier on in the season.

“The Voice” continued throughout the season to pull in a large number of viewers, according to TV Series Finale. The show pulled in around 6 million viewers an episode, which is nearly one million more than “American Idol” averaged during the season.

In context, according to TVSeriesFinale, that puts “The Voice” at the top of Monday nights for overall viewership, but the show does fall below “9-1-1” in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

When Does ‘American Idol’ Return?

There is good news for fans in this regard. “American Idol” has been renewed for season 20, and the show will be returning in the fall, as usual. In fact, auditions for the next “American Idol” season are already open.

The upcoming season is set to air in December 2021. There aren’t many details known about the show, but it’s likely that Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all return alongside in-house mentor Bobby Bones.

At the time of writing, auditions are happening for the upcoming season, according to the casting website.

“‘American Idol’ is looking for the next singing superstar,” the website reads. “Sign up for in-person virtual Idol Across America audition updates or submit your online video audition today! Yes, you can audition both ways.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

