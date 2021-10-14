Multiple Former ‘American Idol’ Contestants Featured on Huge Country Collab Album

Multiple former contestants from ABC’s “American Idol” are set to be featured on an album together. Hardy’s release, Hixtape vol. 2, features a huge number of collaborators from across the music industry.

The first volume of “Hixtape” was released in 2019 and featured multiple artists. According to the Hixtape website, the definition of the term is “A mixtape of BACKROAD BANGERS. Brought to you by your favorite good ol country boys and girls. EST 2019 by the HiXTAPE OG, HARDY.”

The website also says that the album is a “big, loud state of mind, straight outta Nashville, but wide open to everybody anywhere, who loves some real country and a real good time.”

Jimmie Allen and Scotty McCreery, who both spent time competing on “American Idol” with different levels of success, are both set to be featured on the upcoming album.

Multiple Former ‘American Idol’ Contestants Are Part of the Effort

“Hixtape vol 2” will feature a total of 14 songs from 33 different artists and bands from across the industry. Hardy himself will only be singing on six of the features.

The album, instead, will feature the “most talented and rowdiest people Nashville has to offer,” Hardy says in the clip posted to the official Instagram page.

“Well the cat is out of the bag,” the official Instagram account wrote. “Here are the tracks, dates and artists on each song. We aren’t sure how this got leaked exactly… but we have some suspects.”

Hardy explained why he won’t be performing on all the songs in the original clip announcement.

“I know a lot of y’all have been asking when Hixtape No. 2 is coming out. Look Hixtape No. 1 was awesome, 10 songs, 16 of my good friends, I sang every single song,” HARDY explained in the clip. “This time we’re going to do it a little bit different. Get this, 33 artists and bands, 14-songs. Now, I’m only singing on 6-songs but the rest of the songs are awesome and it’s people singing that are some of the most talented and rowdiest people Nashville has to offer and here’s what we’re going to do.”

The Album Features 14 Total Tracks

Here’s the track list for the upcoming album:

Hometown Boys featuring Matt Stell, Dierks Bentley & Hardy WD-40 4WD featuring Sean Stemaly, Jimmie Allen & Justin Moore In Love With My Problems featuring Larry Fleet and Jon Pardi To Hank featuring Hardy, Brantley Gilbert and Colt Ford Small Town On It featuring Chris Lane and Scotty McCreery Break Your Own Damn Heart featuring Midland & Marty Stuart Drink Up featuring Lee Brice, Randy Houser & Hardy Jonesin’ featuring Ronnie Dunn, Jake Own & Jake Worthington Red Dirt Clouds featuring David Lee Murphy, Ben Burgess & Ernest Beer With My Buddies featuring Hardy, Josh Thompson & Travis Denning One of Y’All featuring Hardy, Rhett Atkins & The Cadillac Three I Smoke Weed featuring Ashland Craft & Brothers Osborne Beer Song featuring Lainey Wilson, Chase Rice & Granger Smith Goin’ Nowhere featuring Hardy, Morgan Wallen & Chris Shiflett

Hixtape Vol. 2 will be officially completely released as of December 10, 2021, according to the Instagram post.

Artists featured on volume 1 included Cole Swindell, Morgan Wallen, Dustin Lynch, Joe Diffie, Trace Adkins, Thomas Rhett, Hunter Phelps, Keith Urban, Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson.

