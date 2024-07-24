Blackout at ‘American Idol’ Reunion Concert Caused by Lighting Strike

When five of the top 10 “American Idol” finalists from season 22 gathered in Franklin, Tennessee, to perform a reunion concert on July 20, 2024, nothing — not even Mother Nature — could stop the fan favorites from making music together.

“Idol” finalists Jack Blocker, Mia Matthews, McKenna Breinholt, Kaibrienne Richins, and KAYKO reunited at the second annual Franklin Summer Bash near Nashville. They were also joined by Franklin native and Top 24 gospel singer Quintavious Johnson, who told local station WKRN that being together again felt like a “family reunion.”

But when a storm rolled in toward the end of the concert, according to TMZ, lightning hit a nearby transformer, causing a power outage at the venue, Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin. Instead of dashing out of the venue, though, the crowd started singing acapella and lighting the dark with their cell phone flashlights, according to an Instagram post by Breinholt, who said that the turn of events felt like a spiritual experience.

‘American Idol’ Alum McKenna Breinholt Said ‘Spirit Filled the Entire Room’ When Power Went Out

The day after the concert, Breinholt shared on Instagram that the power went out during the last song of her set, a cover of the Hillsong contemporary Christian song, “Oceans.” A video of the moment can be seen in her slideshow.

“When my microphone went out,” Breinholt wrote, “the crowd started to sing a cappella to keep the song going. All I can say is that I believe that was divine intervention and the spirit filled the entire room while we all praised the Lord in unison and in harmony.”

“Forever grateful I can keep this memory with me forever,” she continued. “I love you Franklin!! You have my whole heart and I will for sure be back!!”

Blocker, who was season 22’s third place finisher and the last singer scheduled to perform at the Franklin Summer Bash, posted an Instagram video taken from the stage. As he loudly sang and played his guitar, audience members could be seen illuminating him using their cell phones.

“Power went out at the venue last night,” he wrote over the video, “and it might’ve been better that it did”

Fans Were Thrilled That ‘American Idol’ Stars & Venue Let the Show Go On

TMZ reported that after the concert, the “American Idol” stars — who were also joined by “The Voice” season 25 alum Maddi Jane — stood in the dark to sign autographs and take photos with fans, who were thrilled that the blackout didn’t keep them from meeting their favorite singers.

One attendee tweeted a photo he got with the group on the dark stage, declaring that the show was “fantastic.”

Another shared photos and videos on Instagram of several performances and his meet-and-greet, writing that he “definitely had the Time of My Life last night,” a nod to KAYKO’s song of the same name. He added that the evening was “100% gonna be a core memory.”

“I really do appreciate the decision to let the show go on,” a concertgoer commented on one of Franklin Summer Bash’s Instagram posts. “So many other venues would have just stopped and sent everyone home. That alone was an amazing decision as a venue and really shows a lot of your character towards the artists and fans.”

Someone else wrote, “They were FLAWLESS even after the power went out! Such a great show!”

This was the second annual Franklin Summer Bash. The inaugural show, held in August 2023, featured season 21 alums Haven Madison, Megan Danielle and Tyson Venegas.