‘American Idol’ Season 20 Top-Five Contestants Schedule Concert Together

“American Idol” finalists Fritz Hager and Leah Marlene will be performing together once again.

“SUPER excited to announce that I will be coming to Normal to open for the greatest human in the world @leahmarlenemusic,” Fritz wrote on Instagram to announce the concert. “Get your tickets THIS FRIDAY as soon as you can for this INCREDIBLE night of music SATURDAY AUGUST 27.”

Marlene also posted about the show multiple times, including teasing a second special guest set to join the lineup.

The show is set to take place in Normal, Illinois, as part of the “Concerts at the Crib” series on Saturday, August 27.

Leah Marlene Made a Huge Career Decision

Marlene is set to move to Los Angeles in the next few weeks.

“After a wonderful few weeks in Nashville, I’m back HOME with my beloved doggos for a few days!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I wrote some tunes, met some peeps and started to get some pieces organized of this crazy post-Idol puzzle. I’m going to Europe next week (whaaa!?!) and moving to LA the week after that.”

She added, “Also working on some show dates! Oh and I turn 21 tomorrow. What a wild time to be alive. It has been an incredibly bizarre, exciting, frustrating, roller coaster of a month filled with all the growing pains.”

She said that she knows she is currently laying foundation for the rest of her life and thanked her fans for their support.

Marlene celebrated her 21st birthday on June 26, 2022. She posted a photo of herself with birthday pancakes alongside the caption, “20 was by far the craziest year of my life… What on earth will 21 bring??!?!”

Hager Called His ‘American Idol’ Elimination ‘Tough’

After the episode when he was eliminated from “American Idol” aired, Hager took to Instagram to let his fans know he wanted them to vote for Leah Marlene.

“I’ll be honest, ending it here is tough, but I am so incredibly grateful,” he wrote. “For the friends. For the memories. For the music. This is not the end, it’s just page 1.”

He also posted a video of himself playing on his guitar and singing.

“It feels like it’s too soon, but I can come on home,” he sings.

He also took to his Instagram Stories to share the moment he realized he was eliminated and hugged his friend who made it through, Leah Marlene after she fell to the ground.

“still could not quite get over how beautiful this friendship moment was,” the story Hager shared reads. “You guys @leahmarlenemusic @fritzhagermusic are just genuinely amazing. Saw fritz say ‘im so proud of you’ right there and then. HUGS.”

Fritz commented on the post.

“This, @leahmarlenemusic you’re a star, and I’m so excited for the music that we’re gonna make whenever this ends,” he wrote. “But for now, go win this.”

Marlene came in third place overall during the competition, losing out to country music singer-songwriter Huntergirl, who was the runner up, and country singer Noah Thompson, who was crowned the winner.

“American Idol” is expected to return in the spring of 2023 for season 21 of the show. Each of the three judges and host Ryan Seacrest are expected to return.

