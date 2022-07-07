Fan-Favorite Season 20 ‘Idol’ Contestant Joins ‘American Idol’ Winner on Tour

“American Idol” season 20 top-five contestant Fritz Hager has signed on for season 16 winner Maddie Poppe’s tour.

Poppe announced the addition to her tour on Instagram.

“Here’s the run to finish out the summer!” she wrote. “Coming out to the west coast with @fritzhagermusic AND joining him and @leahmarlenemusic at The Corn Crib Stadium in Illinois on August 27th. Tickets live on my website right now! Comment below where I’ll see you.”

The tour dates with Hager start on August 22 and run through August 31.

Poppe Joins Leah Marlene & Fritz Hager

Poppe is the second special guest in Leah Marlene’s Normal, Illinois concert.

“SUPER excited to announce that I will be coming to Normal to open for the greatest human in the world @leahmarlenemusic,” Fritz Hager wrote on Instagram to announce the concert. “Get your tickets THIS FRIDAY as soon as you can for this INCREDIBLE night of music SATURDAY AUGUST 27.”

Marlene also posted about the show multiple times, including teasing a second special guest set to join the lineup.

The show is set to take place as part of the “Concerts at the Crib” series on Saturday, August 27.

Marlene was the third runner-up on “American Idol” season 20 after losing out to country music singer-songwriter Huntergirl and country singer Noah Thompson. She recently announced a big career move following her time on “American Idol.”

“After a wonderful few weeks in Nashville, I’m back HOME with my beloved doggos for a few days!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I wrote some tunes, met some peeps and started to get some pieces organized of this crazy post-Idol puzzle. I’m going to Europe next week (whaaa!?!) and moving to LA the week after that.”

She added, “Also working on some show dates! Oh and I turn 21 tomorrow. What a wild time to be alive. It has been an incredibly bizarre, exciting, frustrating, roller coaster of a month filled with all the growing pains.”

She said that she knows she is currently laying a foundation for the rest of her life and thanked her fans for their support.

Marlene celebrated her 21st birthday on June 26, 2022. She posted a photo of herself with birthday pancakes alongside the caption, “20 was by far the craziest year of my life… What on earth will 21 bring??!?!”

Poppe Thanked Fans for Her East Coast Tour

Poppe recently wrapped up part of her tour, and she took to Instagram to thank her fans.

“Welp, that’s a wrap! .. for now,” she wrote. “Thanks to all who came out to the shows on the east coast! I had a lot of fun with you all, and Max & Erin did too, I think.., I don’t know, I can’t tell if Max’s smile is fake or not, but it does appear that Aaron doesn’t enjoy photoshoots.”

She encouraged fans to check out her website for upcoming tour dates that span “Iowa, Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, California + more.”

“American Idol” is expected to return in the spring of 2023 for season 21 of the show. Each of the three judges and host Ryan Seacrest are expected to return.

