‘Dreams Come True’ ‘American Idol’s Fritz Hager Celebrates Career Milestone

“American Idol” season 20 contestant Fritz Hager is celebrating a milestone in his career less than a week before the “Disney Night” episode of the competition airs.

The artist posted on April 28 that he noticed his self-titled EP, which was released earlier in 2022, was climbing the charts on iTunes.

“My brain is broken right now,” he wrote when the EP was charting number 3. “Thank you guys so much.” He wrote in the video, “I wrote this song back when no one cared or listened to my music, and now it’s #3 on the pop iTunes Charts… Dreams come true.”

The EP eventually climbed all the way to number one on the albums chart, and Hager posted about it on his Instagram Stories as well.

He went live on Instagram after it hit number one, and he was speechless.

“I’m in shock. I’m in shock right now,” he said during the short livestream. “What is happening?”

Hager Released the EP in March 2022

Hager released his EP in March 2022. The project contains five songs.

Here’s the tracklist:

All My Friends Second-hand Friend Maybe I Think I Love You Inconsequential Love The Ocean

The EP can be downloaded and streamed on Apple Music and Spotify.

Fans & Fellow ‘American Idol’ Contestants Are Excited for Hager

Fans and “American Idol” contestants took to the Instagram comments to congratulate Hager. When he first posted that his EP was charting, he was congratulated by a number of artists.

Louis Knight, a season 18 contestant, wrote “congratulations brother!!!”

Some fans simply said they see Hager’s talent.

“You deserve this,” one person wrote. “I’m a classically trained musician, and I can see the multi-faceted talent you have. Sometimes you have to be in a position like you are in now in order to see it for yourself 🙌 You will make a name for yourself in this industry no matter how the competition goes for you. I listen to at least one of your AI performances (including your duet with Leah) every day, multiple times. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. Let your light shine, Fritz.”

Many others commented to tell Hager that he deserves to have his music do well.

“So well deserved all five of the songs on the EP of freaking amazing. Fritz nation is running the world let’s freaking go👊👊👊,” one comment reads.

One fan of the EP even took to Reddit to share that it was charting.

“the ocean might be one of the best songs I’ve heard in my life,” one person wrote.

What Songs Will Be Sung on Disney Night?

Disney Night is the next episode of “American Idol,” and it airs on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Here’s what each of the top 10 contestants will be singing, per Disney Blog:

Christian Guardino – “Circle of Life” from The Lion King

Emyrson Flora – “Carried Me with You” from Onward

Fritz Hager – “Go the Distance” from Hercules

HunterGirl – “I See the Light” from Tangled

Jay Copeland – “Remember Me” from Coco

Lady K – “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana

Leah Marlene – “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2

Mike Parker – “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan

Nicolina Bozzo – “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid

Noah Thompson – “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story

The top 10 will be joined by “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and judge Derek Hough, who stepped in following Ben Platt’s stepping out of being the Disney Night mentor.

There will also be a performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Rhenzy and Adassa.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

