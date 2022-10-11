‘American Idol’ Star Fritz Hager Now: Artist Offers New Music Update

“American Idol” fan-favorite contestant Fritz Hager has spent his time since season 20 of the show making new music and playing shows around the country.

Hager made it all the way through to the top five on “American Idol” in 2022, using his soulful connection with fans and his original lyrics and songs in some cases, to make it through almost to the finale.

Fans were heartbroken to see Fritz get voted off, with many saying he was “robbed” of a place in the finale, but he hasn’t stopped giving them content since then.

Hager Performed In His Hometown Over the Weekend & Came Full Circle

He was able to perform in his hometown of Tyler, Texas on Saturday, October 9, 2022, and he opened up to his hometown newspaper the Tyler Morning Telegraph about what it was like to come full circle.

He performed at the Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, which also featured Koe Wetzel and Nelly.

“It was so dope,” he told the outlet. “Both of them have been doing music for a while, like Nelly, he’s been in the game for a long time and he’s still killing it, and Koe is kind of at the forefront of where country music is right now, so it was really, really cool to be able to play on that stage with them.”

Hager is hoping to release his new song “Caroline” soon, but he’s also offering up parts of his body as a canvas in order to get fans to pre-save the song.

“‘Caroline’ is sort of the first single for hopefully, an EP and an album coming in the future,” he said. “I don’t have a firm release date for it yet but we’re hoping to put it out before Thanksgiving. I’ve just been writing a lot and trying to build this project and new music, which I’m excited about.”

Hager Has Been Promoting His Song ‘Caroline’ on TikTok

Hager is set to release his first single post-show, and he’s been sharing snippets of it on Instagram and TikTok. The single is titled “Caroline.”

“Must have been a long night drinking / woke up to a different ceiling / my clothes are on the floor / from the couch to your front door,” Hager sings in the intro to the song.

Hager posted a comedic video about his “reaction to hearing my music on the radio for the first time!!”

In the video, Hager appears to listen to the radio as he hears a host say that he walked into the studio with three dollars and demanded his song be played.

“Welcome back, Tyler Texas, this next artist is a local,” the voice says. “Fritz Hager. He came by earlier to drop off his demo, he gave us a box of expired hot pot, he came in with $3 and change, a CD labeled ‘Sad Girls,’ and told me if I played his demo he’d forget my license plate number. Anyway, here’s Fritz on Mix 93.1.”

Hager has also pledged to get a tattoo for every 15,000 pre-saves he gets for the song.