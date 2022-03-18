Fans ‘Cannot Wait’ to Hear More From This ‘American Idol’ Hopeful

ABC’s “American Idol” is getting well into the audition process for season 20. One of the many hopefuls who showed up to audition for the show was Fritz Hager, a security guard who wants to make it in the music industry.

Hagar is 21 years old, and he tells judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie that he does not want to be a security guard forever.

“I basically sit in a dark room for 12 hours a day,” he said. “I do not want to be sitting in that room for the rest of my life. I want to be on stage performing.”

Fritz shared that he’s been singing and performing since he was 2 years old and he knows that it’s what he really wants to do.

“As a fan, I was really inspired by Phillip Phillips who was on the show a few years ago,” Fritz told the cameras before his audition. Phillips was the winner of the 2012 season of “American Idol.”

Ahead of his audition, Fritz received a message from “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips.

“Fritz, what’s up man?” Phillips says in a video message. “You’re on the show, so good luck, do what you do, have fun, and rock it.”

For his audition, Fritz chose to sing “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi.

The judges were impressed with him and his soulful voice, but not right away.

“The chorus was pretty good, it has a lot of potential,” Perry told the singer. “I was not in until the chorus. I need you to find who you are as an artist in the first verse, keep us interested, locked in from the first note.”

Richie agreed, adding, “The chorus was very strong.”

Perry told Fritz that she thought he would improve if he got around other singers later in the competition and that he “deserves a shot.” He received a yes from Perry, a no from Luke Bryan, and a yes from Lionel Richie. Two out of three meant he received a Golden Ticket to Hollywood Week.

The singer posted on Instagram following the early release of his audition to celebrate his Golden Ticket.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity, and to be able to show you all my journey!” he wrote. “Thanks to @phillphill for inspiring me to pursue this crazy dream, and thanks to @americanidol for giving me a shot!”

Fans Loved Fritz’s Audition Video

Fans took to the comment section of the audition video to say they loved Fritz’s audition.

“I forreal cannot wait to hear more Fritz,” one person wrote. “I think he goes a long way and in the end, win or lose, I think he goes the furthest after it’s all said and done.”

Another person wrote, “i am definitely excited to see where he goes. the song wasn’t his strongest choice but with some work and confidence he could definitely shock everyone. very excited, nonetheless.”

Many of the comments advised the singer to keep practicing and gets over his fear. Some also thought that if he delivered a strong performance, he had the potential to “blow up overnight.” Some comments also talked about the emotion and soul that the singer showed off in his one song.

“The soul that Fritz shared with us all, takes courage,” one comment reads. “He has been through some stuff, you can hear it in his voice and see it in his eyes. Emotional adventures are great fodder for amazing songs.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

