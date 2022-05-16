Fans Say ‘American Idol’ Contestant Was ‘Robbed’ After ‘Shocking’ Elimination

Some fans of “American Idol” are upset after the season 20 top three contestants were revealed on May 15, 2022.

During the episode, the top five contestants – Fritz Hager, Noah Thompson, Huntergirl, Leah Marlene and Nicolina – performed twice. First, they performed a song by Carrie Underwood, and then they performed another song of their own choosing.

At the end of the episode, Ryan Seacrest announced which of the contestants was being sent home, and in a somewhat shocking twist, Fritz Hager was one of those contestants. Fans immediately took to social media to talk about Hager.

Some Fans Think Hager Was ‘Robbed’

In a Reddit thread that serves as a Hager appreciation thread, some fans called out the show and said that Hager was robbed.

“ROBBED!” one person wrote.

One person agreed, writing, “I don’t think I’m going to tune in for the rest of the show to be honest. Fritz was the only contestant I followed week after week. I’m just not as interested in the other contestants. He was robbed.”

Another commented, “This show is complete trash.”

Others were just sad that Fritz Hager would no longer be in the competition.

“I am heartbroken,” one person wrote. “I have not watched AI religiously in years and Fritz was the ONLY reason I watched this year.”

Another person commented, “Did anyone else cry? I’m devastated we didn’t get a Leah and Fritz fiance. Nicolina also did amazing. Just unbelievable. They should just rename this to Country Idol.”

Many others commented on Hager’s talent and songwriting ability.

“An INCREDIBLE talent,” one reply on the thread reads. “So humble and ADORABLE. His skills as a composer and as a vocalist AND lyricist? Idol wasn’t ready for him.”

Another said that the elimination was “shocking,” and they had someone else agree with them, writing, “Probably one of only true truly shocking moments in the ABC era, the other being Alejandro losing to Laine. When Fritz was eliminated tonight, I literally and involuntarily shouted ‘F***!’ to my Idol viewing companion.”

Hager will still appear on the finale, as the entire top 10 from season 20 will be performing during the three-hour episode. He has encouraged his fans to support his friend, Leah Marlene, who made it through to the finale.

Luke Bryan Thinks Noah Thompson Is the Front-Runner

“American Idol” judge Luke Bryan told Access Hollywood after the top 7 performances that he thinks Noah Thompson is the frontrunner in the competition.

“You know, I think, for the top 5, at this point, enjoy it, at this point enjoy it, you made top 5, you’re getting the best exposure you could ever wish and want for, and I think you just have to get up there and have fun and just pick some songs that really allow you to connect,” Bryan said. “I think it’s interesting, you know, a lot of the fans that are voting have probably already picked their favorites. And I think it’s gonna be a tight race.”

He went on to talk about his specific thoughts about which of the remaining contestants—Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, HunterGirl, and Nicolina—were the best positioned to win the competition.

“When I look at the way that Noah is able to really just humbly connect, I think America really loves those stories,” the “American Idol” judge shared. “But I think it’s anybody’s game, I really do. I mean, everybody in the top five has the things that makes them stand out.”

He concluded, “I think Noah might be my front-runner right now.”

