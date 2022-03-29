Fans Got ‘Chills’ Watching ‘Idol’ Contestant’s ‘Perfect’ Hollywood Week Performance

“American Idol” began airing the Hollywood Week portion of season 20 on March 28, 2022, with a “Genre Challenge” where contestants competed against other artists in their own genre. One contestant left a huge impression on viewers.

Fritz Hagar, an artist who already made waves in his audition, won viewers over with his soulful, acoustic take on “Unsteady” by the X Ambassadors.

Some Fans Got ‘Chills’ Listening to Fritz





Play



Fritz Pulls Off An Acoustic Version Of "Unsteady" During Hollywood Week – American Idol 2022 He may struggle with confidence, but Fritz Hager had the audience (and Katy Perry) hooked! Cheers to steadier days ahead! See more of American Idol 2022 on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American Idol on Twitter: twitter.com/americanidol Follow American Idol on Instagram: instagram.com/americanidol/ AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that… 2022-03-29T00:35:54Z

In the comment section of the YouTube video posted after the show aired, fans showed their appreciation for Fritz’s voice.

“Lol the last notes made me go ‘Mm’ out loud,” one person wrote. “He got me, he got me. His audition was a little underwhelming I guess, but I loved what he said about ‘proving it to himself’ that he belonged in this competition. I was rooting for him at that point, and he totally delivered. So satisfying.”

Another person commented, “Chills up and down my spine. This kid has something special.”

Some people also commented on how far they think Fritz will go in the competition.

“And with that, Fritz is in my top 5!” one comment read. “He’s a beast! I literally cried. Fritz thought he had something to prove, and I think he showed that he is so special! He was the best of the night in my opinion. Those flips into falsetto gave me complete chills. He’s a star!”

Some even think he could win the entire competition.

“Don’t count Fritz out…he might win this whole bloody thing,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Best one of the week so far, his groove on the guitar matched with the voice.”

Many others commented on how much he improved since his audition.

“This kid has it,” one person wrote. “All the other singers have great voices but the soul, swing and groove in Fritz’s performance does it for me, but once again I’m sure idol will eliminate him and ruin the season just like they do every year.”

Fritz Has Wanted to Be on ‘Idol’ Forever

During the package before his performance, Fritz shared that he has “always” wanted to audition for “American Idol.”

“To be here actually living my dream is crazy,” he said. “It’s kind of scary coming into Hollywood Week when Luke [Bryan] gave me a ‘no.’ To be honest, I am keenly aware that I am not the best singer here. I stumble a lot with my confidence. There’s, like, a belief in me that’s missing.”

He said that his dad is a “military man” and his mom is a lawyer, and they did not want him to go into music.

“I’ve spent a lot of time trying to be happy pretending to be someone else,” he said. “I’ve sort of realized that I just need to be me and figure out how to be comfortable with that. I’m going to show them that I deserve to be here. I’m gonna show everyone. And hopefully I’ll show myself that I deserve to be here.”

He performed with just his acoustic guitar.

When Fritz was told he was going through to the next round, he cried in front of the cameras because he was so happy.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ 2022 Winners & Spoilers: Hollywood Week Live Recap