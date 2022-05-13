Fans Are ‘Obsessed’ With ‘Idol’ Contestant Fritz Hager’s New Single

Each of the top 7 contestants from season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol” released their original songs on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Fans especially loved the song released by Fritz Hager, though he didn’t write it. Instead, the song was written by “American Idol” alum Fransisco Martin, per the Spotify credits. Their styles match, though, so the song still sounds like Hager’s music.

The song is titled “Hearts Align.”

Fans Are ‘Obsessed’ With the Song

Written By: Francisco Martin and Drew Pearson
Produced By: King Henry

Some fans are loving Hager’s new song.

“literally crying I’m obsessed,” one person wrote on their Instagram Stories.

Fans took to the comments on YouTube to let Hager know how they felt about the song as well.

“Such a beautiful song and just shows once again you are a breathtaking artist,” one person commented. “Wish you all the best in your career.”

Another person wrote, “You have the most incredible voice. You are the full package…you play guitar, write your songs and have the most consistent seamless voice. I’m praying you win American Idol. You deserve it!!!”

Some people commented on Hager’s voice in particular.

“This is AMAZING! All those emotions are on point and he’s always pitch perfect here and live,” one comment reads. “He’s never messed up before.”

Hager’s brother wrote, “Been waiting YEARS for a moment like this. Cheers to many more.”

“Absolutely love this song and the tone of your voice. Your songs have been haunting my mind. Excited to follow your journey!” one person commented.

Hager Asked Fans to Stream the Single

Hager had some success with his self-penned and released EP, and he encouraged fans to stream his new song as well.

“HEARTS ALIGN IS OUT GO STREAM IT!” he wrote on Instagram. “Working on this project was so much fun! I had the honor of working with @kinghenry who helped pull this together so quickly! And huge thanks to @soundfactoryrecords for letting us use your space! Thanks for all of the pre-saves over the past couple days, be sure to stream the CRAP out of it! Love you guys. 🧸🎸💙”

Hager will be performing on the top 5 episode of “American Idol” on Sunday, May 15. He will be singing one Carrie Underwood song and one other song.

Some Fans Wonder Why Hager Didn’t Write His Single

In a Reddit thread where fans talked about the newly released singles, some were confused about why Hager didn’t write his own song.

“Why in the world they didn’t let Fritz write his own single after his self-written EP was so well received is beyond me,” one person wrote. “The only thing he has in his favor is his connection with the other viewers when he sings live. I think he can deliver it really well when he sings it, but other than that I was underwhelmed by his single too.”

Another person wrote, “I’m wondering why Fritz chose to use someone else’s song – if Leah and Huntergirl both used their own songs I feel like he must have been given a choice. Was it a self-confidence thing again? Thinking he would do better with someone else’s song than his own? I just don’t get it.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast on ABC.

