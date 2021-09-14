WATCH: Gabby Barrett’s Original ‘American Idol’ Audition

Gabby Barrett is well on her way to becoming a household name as a rising country music star. The singer-songwriter got her start on ABC’s “American Idol” in 2018.

During the 2018 season of “American Idol,” Barrett finished behind Caleb Lee Hutchinson and winner Maddie Poppe.

At the time of her audition, however, “Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie thought she was going to be the next winner of the show.

During the audition package, Barrett discusses her dad’s sacrifices in order to get her where she was at the time and tears up when talking about her family.

“I’m gonna go in there with my head held high, and they’ve gotta pick me,” she says to the camera. “They’ve gotta pick me. This is a chance to create a whole new future for my family.”

After walking into the room, Barrett tells the judges that Carrie Underwood was her idol and that she’d always hoped to be able to audition for “American Idol” and follow in her footsteps.

She sang “Good Girl” by Underwood for her audition, but Perry wasn’t taken right away. Instead, she asked for a different song. When she said she’d sing another Underwood song, the judges asked if she could choose something else. Then, she told them she could do “Redneck Woman” by Gretchen Wilson, but Bryan told her not to do that either.

“You have to understand something,” Richie butts in. “We’re looking for you. We’re not looking for what Luke would say is the Jukebox.”

Bryan added, “When you try to sound country, you don’t sound county.”

Barrett moves on to sing what she called “a church song,” and it immediately shocked the judges in the best way.

Barrett Is Nominated for Four CMA Awards

According to People, Barrett is nominated for the Single of the Year for her song “The Good Ones,” the Song of the Year Award for the same song, Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

She took to her Instagram to announce the nominations to her fans as well as thank all of the people that had a hand in getting her to where she is now.

“We just woke up two seconds ago… and my manager Todd just called me and told me I have four nominations at the CMA Awards!” she says in the Instagram video. “Most nominated female, are you kidding me!?”

Barrett had her husband, Cade Foehler and her daughter Baylah May with her in the video.

“That just, I was feeling a little bit tired this morning being on the road and that just woke me up and made me feel better, so thank y’all so much,” she said. “We wanted to come on here all morning hair and swollen faces from sleeping and say thank you so much. Thank you to the country music industry for voting and for being so kind to my songs, both ‘I Hope’ and ‘The Good Ones.’ I’m so excited. Thank you, Robert Deaton. Thank you everybody. I am just blown away, so thank you!”

She wrote, “CANT HANDLE IT!!!! Thank you is an understatement. 4 CMA nominations. Dream come true. God is gracious.”

“American Idol” returns in early 2022.

