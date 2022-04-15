Country Star ‘American Idol’ Finalist Returning As Mentor

For its milestone 20th season, “American Idol” is pulling out all the stops for its guest mentors and performances. The latest alumni to return is none other than season 16 third-place finisher Gabby Barrett.

Barrett Returns for the Sunday, April 24 Episode





Billboard reports that Barrett is returning to mentor the Top 14, who will be revealed live on Monday, April 18. Barrett will appear on the following Sunday, April 24, as the guest mentor.

After her time on “American Idol,” the 22-year-old singer released her debut album, “Goldmine,” in June 2020. It featured two songs to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Country Songs chart, “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.” According to Hot Country Bull, “I Hope’s” 20 weeks at No. 1 set a new record for a solo female artist in the history of the chart.

Barrett told Billboard in an April 2022 interview that “I Hope” isn’t a song she could necessarily write in the present day because she is now happily married to Cade Foehner, a fellow “American Idol” season 16 finalist, instead of writing about going through a breakup.

“Definitely not, no. I don’t think I could write that now. I was coming from a high school perspective that had happened a few years prior. I am in a very happy marriage now, so I think I would write that a little bit differently [now], I couldn’t write that the same,” said Barrett.

She went on to say that “I Hope” is about a bad high school relationship and then “The Good Ones” is about finding her husband, so her first few singles are about getting to know her as a person.

“It means a lot to me to be able to write songs about my life. There’s many females that have inspired me to do that, Dolly Parton being one of them, always writing songs about her life and honest instances and hoping to connect with other people through thoes stories,” said Barrett, adding, “That’s the amazing thing about being in the songwriting world.”

Barrett is the Latest in a String of Alumni Returning for 'American Idol's' 20th Season





In addition to Barrett, season 20 has had welcomed several mentors who are former contestants, including season two winner Ruben Studdard, season six winner Jordin Sparks, season seven winner David Cook, season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina, season nine winner Lee DeWyze, and season 10 third-place finisher Haley Reinhart as mentors during Hollywood Week, plus the new in-house mentors for the Top 24 are Jimmie Allen and Bebe Rexha. Allen was on “American Idol” season 10 but was cut during Hollywood Week, while Rexha auditioned for “American Idol” once and never even got in front of the judges.

Additionally, on May 2, the show is putting on what they are dubbing “The Great Idol Reunion” episode, which will feature 12 finalists performing in pairs — Studdard and Sparks, Alaina and season 10 winner Scotty McCreery, Cook and season eight winner Kris Allen, season 17 winner Laine Hardy and season 17 top five finalist Laci Kaye Booth, season 16 winner Maddie Poppe and season 16 runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson, and season 19 runner-up Willie Spence and season 19 third-place finisher Grace Kinstler.

“American Idol” airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

