‘American Idol’ Alum Announces Engagement: ‘Always Wanted to Get Married Young’

Former “American Idol” contestant Garrett Jacobs, 24, is engaged. He proposed to his girlfriend, singer Callista Clark after three years of dating.

“Est. 2021, going on forever,” Clark, 20, captioned a joint post announcing the engagement. The duo did an interview with People magazine to talk about their engagement.

“We wanted to be very intentional and keep our relationship private. When we got to the point where we wanted to announce that we were engaged, we wanted that to be the first time people knew that we were officially dating the whole time,” Clark told the outlet.

She and Jacobs have been dating since 2001. Jacobs was on season 16 of “American Idol” and made it to the top 14.

Fans Reacted to Garrett Jacobs & Callista Clark’s Engagement

According to People magazine, Jacobs and Clark kept their relationship quiet, for the most part. The two had been friends for a long time before taking their relationship to the next level in 2021.

“I was playing the Grand Ole Opry and I invited him to come backstage with me. We went to the movies after that. So that was our first date,” Clark recalled of that move out of the friend zone. After announcing their engagement, however, they received a ton of love and support from fans who left kind words in the comments section on Instagram.

“Stop it right nowwww!! I love this!! Congrats guys!!” one person wrote.

“Congratulations, Garrett!! I’m so happy for you two!!!” another comment read.

“Awwwww these pics are beautiful!!! Congratulations to the both of you ,” a third Instagram user added.

“Oh wow and now she’s all grown up! Congratulations Chica,” a fourth commenter said.

“Ahhhhhh! Congratulations to both of you! These photos are STUNNING,” someone else posted.

Garrett Jacobs Talked About His Romantic Proposal

Jacobs was able to totally surprise Clark with a beautiful proposal.

“I went to Hobby Lobby, and bought a bunch of rose petals. I laid (the rose petals) all out in this nice open field and after I went and popped a question, I brought her back to the house, and we all had a nice dinner with our families and everything. It honestly couldn’t have gone any more perfect than it did,” he told People magazine.

Meanwhile, Clark knew that an engagement was going to happen — she just didn’t know when.

“We had scheduled this engagement photo shoot with my photographer on July 3rd, and we had started talking about getting engaged this Easter, so we were running out of weekends. So, I knew it had to be soon, but I didn’t know (Jacobs) was going to do it during my content shoot. I had already been in six different outfits that day and it was hot, and I was sweating, and it had been a long workday for me,” she told People.

Jacobs proposed on June 22.

“The day I became a fiancé,” Clark captioned an Instagram post on July 14. In the caption, she included the date that Jacobs proposed, and, in the post itself, Clark shared some additional engagement pictures.

READ NEXT: Source Says Jennifer Lopez Divorce Is Imminent With ‘Slim’ Chance of Reconciliation