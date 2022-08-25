Oprah Winfrey Surprises ‘Idol’ Winner With Giant Delivery & Emotional Note

After hitting the road for several sold-out concert dates, former “American Idol” star Fantasia Barrino returned home to find two giant boxes waiting for her, sent by the ultimate gift-giver, Oprah Winfrey, who wanted to cheer on the star of the upcoming musical film adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

What was inside blew Barrino away and she shared the gift with fans, saying that she’ll never forget opening the amazing gift and what it represents…

Barrino Just Wrapped Filming ‘The Color Purple’

In early July, Barrino wrapped filming “The Color Purple,” a feature film in which she’s reprising the role of Celie. The 2004 “Idol” winner earned rave reviews when she played the part in the Tony-winning musical on Broadway starting in 2005. As one of the stage producers, Winfrey loved Barrino as the central character on Broadway and served as a mentor for her at the time. Winfrey is also a key player in the new film adaptation, producing it alongside Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and Scott Sanders.

For decades, Winfrey has been on a mission to help the story that’s told in Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize winning book reach as many people as possible. In 1985, Winfrey received an Academy Award nomination for her acting debut, playing Sofia in the original film adaptation, and she was instrumental in the Broadway show’s creation. “The Color Purple” follows the stories of several Black women in the rural South during the early 1900s, trying to survive and thrive despite the unspeakable cruelties of the time.

Barrino has revealed in interviews and in social media how challenging it was to return to the role. It’s a very emotional role for her to play, since Celie is the victim of sexual and domestic abuse, and Barrino has talked openly about her own experience as a victim of rape, including in an interview with Winfrey.

Co-producer Sanders told Vanity Fair in February 2022 that the creative process was also challenging, given that the film will attempt to get inside Celie’s head, with magical, fantastical scenes.

“Incorporating magical realism in this version of the story gives the audience a chance to go inside of Celie’s imagination,” Sanders said.

In the same article, Winfrey said she thought Barrino would be up to the challenge and was the perfect person for the role.

“There is a rawness and a vulnerability to Fantasia,” she said. “We all know she can sing, and she has to take on the song ‘I’m Here,’ which is the anthem for women’s empowerment. I think there’s no better time than this moment for it. It is an international battle cry for triumphing over adversity and empowering oneself and finding home within one’s self and one’s family. I think we’re gonna see a side of Fantasia that no one ever imagined.”

Barrino Was Brought to Tears Over Winfrey’s Gift

In an Instagram post on August 23, Barrino revealed what she found inside the giant boxes: an authentic “His Master’s Voice” gramophone, the precursor to electronic record players, invented in the late 1800s. The beautiful piece includes a plaque that reads, “Fantasia Barrino as CELIE, The Color Purple Musical Experience, 2022.”

Barrino shared a video in which she said, “I just got off the road from three shows, and I’m very tired. But we had these two big boxes in the foyer. Travis opened it for me and I cried. Yes, I cried.”

Along with the meaningful gift, there was a handwritten note from Winfrey, on a personalized “Oprah” notecard. The portion of the card that can be read says,

“Fantasia — What it took to do this — only you know. I do know the sacrifice and weight of it all. Your reward is coming. Wait til the world responds to the Celie you’ve created.”

In her Instagram post, Barrino wrote, “I’ve been going so hard that this reminded me of the work we all just put in. The Color Purple … The World isn’t Ready for what our Purple Family cooked up. this gramophone is a moment I’ll never forget ‘Shug Avery’ changed Celie Life.”

“The Color Purple” is scheduled to debut in theaters in December 20, 2023.