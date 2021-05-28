‘American Idol’: What’s Next for Season 19 finalist Grace Kinstler?

Grace Kinstler is already proving contestants don’t have to win “American Idol” to find success after the show.

Just a few days after coming in third after runner-up Willie Spence and winner Chayce Beckham on the season 19 finale (which aired on Sunday, May 23, 2021), Kinstler appeared on ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Friday, May 28 to perform her single, “Love Someone,” available on all streaming platforms.

The 20-year-old powerhouse singer shared the momentous occasion Friday with her 180,000-plus Instagram followers by posing for a “Live” backstage photo.

So, what’s next for Kinstler?

Kinstler is Already Making Waves in the Music Industry

Kinstler is already being noticed by one of music’s biggest names.

After performing her single “Love Someone” on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Friday, the “American Idol” finalist shared with co-host Kelly Ripa and her hubby Mark Consuelos, who sat in for Ryan Seacrest, that superstar Drake started following her on Instagram.

When Ripa asked Kinstler how she found out, she said, “My boyfriend told me. He was like, ‘Babe, Drake just followed you on Instagram,’ and I was like, ‘What?'”

Per Kinstler’s Instagram, her boyfriend is musician Joseph Wheatley.

Maybe a collaboration with Drake could be in the works?

Kinstler is no stranger to performing alongside big-name artists, including Macklemore and Alessia Cara, thanks to her time on “American Idol.”

Kinstler admitted that she hasn’t had much rest time since the season finale, but told Ripa and Consuelos, “I’m happy to be tired and working.”

Kinstler appeared on “Live” after winning the ABC show’s encore performance. Following the “American Idol” finale, “Live” host Kelly Ripa had fans of the show vote for which one of the “American Idol” Top 10 contestants they wanted to see perform live on the show, and Kinstler was revealed as the winner on May 27.

What About Runner-Up Willie Spence?

Willie Spence came close to winning season 19 of “American Idol,” ultimately losing to Chayce Beckham, but his journey is far from over.

The 21-year-old soulful artist, who was declared runner-up on the “American Idol” season finale (which aired on Sunday, May 23, 2021), plans to make new music soon, he told “Good Morning America” on Monday, May 24.

“I’m going to continue doing music of course. You know, I don’t look at it as the end, this is definitely a new beginning for me and I cannot wait to get started,” he said on the show, although he didn’t specify when fans can expect new music from him.

According to Spence’s Instagram, at the time of this writing, he’s going back home for now.

In an Instagram post published on May 26, 2021, Spence was seen posing for the camera with the caption: “✌🏾LA! Back home I go!” According to his “Idol” ABC bio, Spence is from Douglas, GA.

The Search Has Already Begun for the Next ‘American Idol’ Contestants

Video auditions are open for the next season of “American Idol.”

To submit a video, visit AmericanIdol.com/Auditions! and create an Idol profile if you don’t already have one. Those who audition can also sign up for virtual auditions information on the ABC show’s official website.

“American Idol” plans to hold virtual auditions again as the show has done since season 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Heavy previously reported.

The 20th season of “American Idol” airs in fall 2021.

