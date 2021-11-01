‘American Idol’ Alum Helps Raise Over $1 Million For Music Programs

Grace Kinstler, second runner-up of season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol,” helped to raise a huge amount of money for a music program following her time on the show.

According to Massachusetts Live, Kinstler helped to raise $1.2 million for the Berklee City Music Program.

The program is a nonprofit organization that was founded a quarter of a century ago. It provides contemporary music education to children from low-income or underserved communities at low costs or no costs at all, according to its website.

The website also states that the organization has a reach of over 55,000 children each year. Kinstler was a student at the Berklee College of Music in Boston before moving to LA after her time on “American Idol.”

“LA is so beautiful,” she wrote on Instagram after the move alongside a set of images. “swipe to see the gorgeous @silentzoostudios that I got to record in yesterday!”

Kinstler Performed During the Gala

According to MassLive, Kinstler performed during the 27th Encore Gala held by the organization alongside Grammy winner Paula Cole, saxophonist and professor Tia Fuller, Fred Wesley, and more.

The programs offered by the nonprofit include the City Music Network, which consists of community organizations across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America as well as City Music Boston, an out-of-school organization for fourth-grade students through seniors.

The program also offers an online music education portal, which provides resources for educators and students as well as interactive modules for practicing.

Kinstler Has Shared Some New Music

Though she has yet to release an album since her time on “American Idol,” Kinstler has shared a bit of music with fans.

In an October 2021 Instagram post, Kinstler shared a throwback to her time on “American Idol” when judge Katy Perry spoke to her about making sure she knew who she wanted to be as an artist.

“I’m just thinking about what kind of record you’re going to make,” Perry told Kinstler after she covered the song “Happy.” “I know it’s gonna sound good, but who are you as an artist? You can sing anything, but what are you gonna say?”

Kinstler captioned that part of the video, “It got me thinking… and it got me very excited for when I could release original music after the show.”

In the caption for the post, Kinstler wrote, “Y’all asked for some sneak peeks so here you go! Let me know what you think in the comments. Thanks @katyperry for the constructive criticism.”

Kinstler shares a portion of an upcoming song in the video with the lyrics, “When I’m falling… sweet sanity is all I need. Can you hear me calling? Your sweet relief, it brings me peace.”

The song appears to show off Kinstler’s vocal prowess with plenty of sustained higher notes and a pop-song vibe.

During an interview with Music Mayhem in July 2021, Kinstler shared that her debut album will be coming out soon, though the release date is not set yet.

“American Idol” will return for the monumental 20th season in early 2022.

