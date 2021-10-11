‘American Idol’ Alum Grace Kinstler Drops New Song Sneak Peek

Grace Kinstler finished in the third-place spot on ABC’s “American Idol” season 19. The young singer-songwriter has been working on her music since then and thinking a lot about the constructive criticism she received while on the show.

In a new Instagram post, Kinstler shared a throwback to her time on “American Idol” when judge Katy Perry spoke to her about making sure she knew who she wanted to be as an artist.

“I’m just thinking about what kind of record you’re going to make,” Perry told Kinstler after she covered the song “Happy.” “I know it’s gonna sound good, but who are you as an artist? You can sing anything, but what are you gonna say?”

Kinstler captioned that part of the video, “It got me thinking… and it got me very excited for when I could release original music after the show.”

Kinstler Thanked Perry For The Constructive Criticism

In the caption for the post, Kinstler wrote, “Y’all asked for some sneak peeks so here you go! Let me know what you think in the comments. Thanks @katyperry for the constructive criticism.”

Kinstler shares a portion of an upcoming song in the video with the lyrics, “When I’m falling… sweet sanity is all I need. Can you hear me calling? Your sweet relief, it brings me peace.”

The song appears to show off Kinstler’s vocal prowess with plenty of sustained higher notes and a pop-song vibe.

Kinstler received support from Willie Spence, who was the runner-up on “American Idol” season 19.

“Yes yes yes” he wrote simply in the comments.

She was also supported by Alyssa Wray, another season 19 contestants, who wrote, “You’re just everything.”

Kinstler Moved to Los Angeles After Her Time on ‘American Idol’

Following the “American Idol” finale, Kinstler moved to Los Angeles, she shared on Instagram with a series of photos.

“LA is so beautiful,” she wrote alongside the second set of images. “swipe to see the gorgeous @silentzoostudios that I got to record in yesterday!”

During an interview with Music Mayhem in July 2021, Kinstler shared that her debut album will be coming out soon, though the release date is not set yet.

“I do have a lot of it written and the co-writes that I have set up currently are just to polish and go over the stuff that I’ve written and it’s with someone who I trust and who’s been [through it], he’s had some of those trials ups and downs,” she told the outlet.

Kinstler added, “And so I think that he’ll just have an amazing perspective to bring to the music and he’ll help me see it from a different light and just help me create the best product.”

She says that she wants to release the project “while the iron’s hot” and before she “fades into the background,” though she does not want the product to feel rushed.

It appears that that album must now be further along in production if Kinstler’s sneak peek has anything to do with it.

“American Idol” returns in early 2022 for the monumental season 20.

