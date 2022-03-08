‘American Idol’ Season 19 Finalist Grace Kinstler: Where Is She Now?

Grace Kinstler finished in the third-place spot on ABC’s “American Idol” season 19. The young singer-songwriter has been working on her music since then and thinking a lot about the constructive criticism she received while on the show.

In a new Instagram post, Kinstler shared a throwback to her time on “American Idol” when judge Katy Perry spoke to her about making sure she knew who she wanted to be as an artist and knowing what kind of album she wanted to make.

“Sneak peek at a new demo!” Kinstler wrote as the caption. “Can anyone guess who this one’s about?”

In the demo, she sings about love.

“Every time I turn an empty page/Paint your colors where the picture’s gray/Life feels better when it’s done your way,” she sings in the song.

Fans Love Kinstler’s New Demo

On her Instagram post, fans took to her comment section to let her know they like the song.

“A smash!” one person wrote.

Another commented, “You need to have power house songs like Celine, Whitney and Mariah! You are that good.”

“Wow this sounds like Kelly Clarkson but better!” one person wrote. “Can’t wait for the whole thing to be released.”

Following the “American Idol” finale, Kinstler moved to Los Angeles, she shared on Instagram with a series of photos.

“LA is so beautiful,” she wrote alongside the second set of images. “swipe to see the gorgeous @silentzoostudios that I got to record in yesterday!”

Kinstler Is Working on Her New Album

In an interview with MassLive, Kinstler shared that she is currently working on her new album and will honor her late father in some of the songs. He died in February 2020, a year before Kinstler was on “American Idol.”

“The goal with that project is really just to encapsulate the journey that I’ve been on since my dad’s passing,” she shared. “That was the biggest event in my life.”

She also said that she has learned a lot since her time on “American Idol,” including needing to appreciate the little things.

“I see a lot of people in my life who are older, some younger, but who are still so worried about the little things and they forget the big picture,” she told the outlet. “We forget the big picture, what really matters. And so, for me, the whole goal of this is just to share my experience and hopefully to help someone else realize, ‘Oh, this stuff doesn’t matter. Am I really doing this for myself? Am I doing it for someone else or other people or people that I think are judging me but really aren’t?’”

The singer is also trying to spread body positivity, she told MassLive while sharing a story about a 14-year-old fan who reached out to her to thank her for being who she is. That’s just one of the many women and girls she has heard from who appreciate her confidence.

“They want people to stick to the old norms of if you’re plus size you can’t do this because you don’t fit the mold or you shouldn’t wear this. I don’t agree with that,” Kinstler shared.

