This ‘American Idol’ Frontrunner Was Previously Rejected From Idol & ‘The Voice’

The first try doesn’t always work out for contestants on reality competition shows like ABC’s “American Idol” and NBC’s “The Voice.” For current “American Idol” frontrunner Grace Kinstler, she experienced rejection multiple times before she finally made it onto the show.

During a recent interview with Massachusetts Live, Kinstler opened up about experiencing rejection prior to her “American Idol” audition in 2020 and how that has affected her life.

Throughout the season, the “American Idol” judges have told the contestants that rejection is a part of working in the music industry and that they’ll have to keep trying after receiving “no” as an answer multiple times, and Kinstler has taken that advice to heart.

Kinstler Previously Auditioned for Both ‘American Idol’ & ‘The Voice’

The 20-year-old college student has been open about what her experience on “American Idol” so far has meant to her, including the way that she has been able to connect with some young viewers. Now, she opened up about 2020 not being the first time she auditioned to be on the show.

According to Massachusetts Live, Kinstler auditioned for “The Voice” when she was 15 years old and then for “American Idol” when she was 16 years old.

“It’s all just about the right time and the right place,” Kinstler told the outlet. “You’ve got to realize that it’s not always your time, and it just wasn’t my time before.”

When she realized that she didn’t have the chance to get on either show at the time, Kinstler decided to go to college. She applied to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, which she still attends as a songwriting major.

“I first was going to do vocal performance, but then I felt like going in I had a lot more to learn about songwriting,” she told the outlet. “I wanted to really delve into something that I love to do, but that I wanted to learn how to do more eloquently and more effectively.”

She added that she knows now how important it is to realize that art is subjective and to stop comparing herself to others all the time since everyone is on a different trajectory. Another piece of advice she listens to is to keep it authentic.

“With every song that I sing I’m trying to make sure that it represents some part of me that I can share,” she told MassLive.

Kinstler Is One Front-Runner to Win ‘American Idol’ in 2021

According to the odds published by GoldDerby, Kinstler is the second most likely contestant to win this season of “American Idol.” Kinstler was previously the front-runner, but she was passed by Willie Spence after a recent episode.

From most likely to least likely to win, GoldDerby has the contestants in this order: Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop, Alyssa Wray, Hunter Metts, Cassandra Coleman, Deshawn Goncalves, and Caleb Kennedy.

The contestant who wins the “American Idol” season 18 comeback will rejoin the competition to round out the top 10.

