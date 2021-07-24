This ‘American Idol’ Finalist Is Offering Voice Lessons to Fans

If you’re a fan of Grace Kinstler and want to hone your vocal skills, you’re in luck.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old wrote on her Instagram stories that she had a “few sessions open for voice lessons” on Thursday, July 22, and Friday, 23, according to Talent Recap.

She advised her followers to direct message her for more details if interested, Talent Recap added.

According to the outlet, Kinstler wrote that a 30-minute lesson would cost $40, while an hour-long lesson would cost $80.

What else has Kinstler been up to since the show wrapped up?

Here’s what you need to know:

Kinstler Moved to LA in Early July

Kinstler moved to Los Angeles in early July and announced the news in an Instagram post. In Los Angeles, the 20-year-old hopes to further her singing career.

According to The Boston Globe, Kinstler’s father was sick with cancer when she was a little girl, and she turned to music to help her “cope.”

She told the outlet, “My dad had cancer twice. [Music] was always an outlet for me.”

As a teenager, Kinstler and her family would get together to watch “Idol”. As pointed out by the Boston Globe, Kinstler auditioned for “Idol” and “The Voice” as a teenager but did not make it through to the next round.

Her father passed away in February 2020.

Recalling how she heard the news to the Boston Globe, Kinstler shared, “I was at Berklee. It was like 7 a.m. and college kids, we usually sleep in. But something told me to pick up the phone. My brother was like, ‘Hey, you should start looking for flights home today. They just took dad to the hospital and he’s not breathing.’”

On May 28, Kinstler appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, where she belted out her single, “Love Someone.”

In her post-show interview, as pointed out by a previous Heavy article, Kinstler revealed that she was shocked to learn that Drake had followed her on Instagram.

She told Kelly Ripa, “My boyfriend told me. He was like, ‘Babe, Drake just followed you on Instagram,’ and I was like, ‘What?’”

On May 24, Kinstler spoke to Hollywood Life about her evolution on “Idol.”

She shared, “I think the one thing that has changed in my perspective as an artist and a person is don’t compare yourself and don’t try to mold yourself into what you think you should be,… One thing you have going for yourself is your authentic self. That is what people will gravitate towards. So I think having those sets of blinders on and not comparing my success with anyone else’s [is important] because everyone’s journey is completely different.”

Asked what she plans to do next, Kinstler said, “I want to write more music, schedule recording sessions, collaborate with people… I don’t like to make rash decisions without some solid ground to stand on first,” she concluded. “I think, at this point, I need to find out what is available for me with whatever doors have opened. Do people want to work with me, and if so, who? I have to do my research and figure myself out first before I decide that I am going to pick up everything and move to L.A.”