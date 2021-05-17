Grace Kinstler, ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Grace Kinstler has made it to the Top 5 on “American Idol”, and now, she’s vying to be crowned the winner of the reality singing competition series.

The frontrunner has won America over with her vocal chops and genuine personality, and it’s up to America to decide whether the 20-year-old will take home the trophy.

What do we know about Grace? Where does she study and how has she made a name for herself in the world of music?

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Is a Student at Berklee College of Music

Kinstler is currently a student at Berklee College of Music.

For her initial audition on “Idol”, she sang “Midnight Train to Georgia” followed by “Natural Woman”.

The judges’ reactions were more than positive, with Perry telling Kinstler that “there’s not a whole lot of critiquing I need to do.” Luke Bryan not only teared up during the audition, but he likened it to that of Kelly Clarkson or Jennifer Hudson.

In a recent interview with ABC 7 NY ahead of the semifinals, Kinstler described her experience on the show as surreal, adding that she is doing her best to remain grounded, despite the fact that millions of eyes are on her.

She said, “I think the biggest thing for me is just trying to stay in the moment and take in the experience as much as possible because at the end of the day, only one person is gonna win. Just to be here is a blessing, so I’m just trying to take in the experience one day at a time, and enjoy it because it’s going to be over faster than I know it.”

2. Her Father Passed Away in February 2020

Kinstler’s father, Mitchell, passed away in February 2020 at the age of 64.

Before her initial audition on the show, Kinstler shared with Ryan Seacrest that her father was her “biggest cheerleader,” and she used to watch “Idol” with her parents as a kid.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, Kinstler said, “My dad had cancer twice. [Music] was always an outlet for me.”

She learned of her father’s passing unexpectedly in February of last year, while at school in Boston. Kinstler told the outlet, “I was at Berklee. It was like 7 a.m. and college kids, we usually sleep in. But something told me to pick up the phone. My brother was like, ‘Hey, you should start looking for flights home today. They just took dad to the hospital and he’s not breathing.’”

She said her father was “always the one who was like, ‘Don’t let obstacles and sadness stop you from achieving anything in your life.'”

3. She Has Performed at a Chicago Bulls Game

In January 2020, Kinstler performed at a Chicago Bulls Game- and that is just one accolade on her list of many.

In 2016, she won first place in the “Musical Theater High School” category of a national vocal competition, according to Stars Offline.

According to ABC 7 NY, Kinstler’s high school has already planned a parade in her honor.

Asked what advice she would to the kids out there voting for her, Kinstler said, “No matter what anybody tells you, always keep going, if it’s really your passion if you’re doing what you’re doing for the right reasons, you can get a thousand no’s but you’ll still keep going.”

4. She Has a Boyfriend

One look at Grace’s Instagram account reveals that she is in a relationship with a man named Joseph Wheatley.

In a recent Instagram post, Wheatley wrote, “I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished and who you are. I’ve never met anyone quite like you; I’m a lucky guy❤️”

According to Stars Offline, the two have been officially in a relationship since November 2019.

Wheatley’s Instagram shows that he is a fellow musician and a student at Northeastern University, slated to graduate in 2022.

5. She Is an Inspiration To Young Girls Everywhere

Grace has been an icon of strength and confidence to young girls everywhere.

As outlined by Mass Live, after Kinstler sang as part of Disney Night, rocking a tight-fitted dress, trolls online began body-shaming her. Since then, hundreds of thousands have come to her defense.

When Kinstler spoke to Mass Live, she said, “They want people to stick to like the old norms of if you’re plus size you can’t do this because you don’t fit the mold or you shouldn’t wear this. I don’t agree with that.”

She added of the dress she sang “Frozen” in, “I like to wear things that I feel good in. I think I look nice, so I like to share that.”

Kinstler concluded, “There are a lot of people who appreciate the message that I’m sending for their kids and their daughters. Even older women have reached out to me saying, ‘I am 40 years old but I still look up to you because I wish I had that confidence. You’re making me regain my confidence.’ And that means the world to me.”

On May 14, Kinstler dropped a single called “Love Someone,” which can be viewed here.

“American Idol” airs Sundays on ABC at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, 8 p.m. Eastern time.

