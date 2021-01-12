How Long Was Gwen Stefani Married to Her Ex?

Gwen Stefani has been a popular name in the world of entertainment for quite some time, but what do we know about her personal life?

Before becoming engaged to Blake Shelton, Stefani was married to singer Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016.

According to People, Stefani and Rossdale met in 1995 during a 27-month No Doubt tour, when Stefani opened up for Rossdale’s band, Bush, in London.

They became engaged in January 2002 after six years of dating. The couple gave birth to their first child, Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, in May 2006. They gave birth to two more sons in August 2008 and February 2014, respectively.

Two years before giving birth to Kingston, the couple learned that Rossdale fathered a child in 1989 with another woman. According to multiple reports, their breakup was sparked by the news that Rossdale had had an affair with their nanny.

According to Screenrant, it was in the aftermath of their divorce that Stefani learned that Rossdale had an affair with Courtney Love prior to that.

In a statement to the Associated Press about their 2016 divorce, the couple shared, “This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends, and colleagues. Therefore we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

Rossdale has recently spoken on the subject. When asked by The Guardian about his most embarrassing moment, he said, “The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage.” (He did not comment further.)

The Voice

Before Rossdale and Stefani separated, he joined her as a mentor on The Voice. People quoted Rossdale as saying of the experience, “It was amazing fun. I really enjoyed it.”

The Voice, coincidentally, was where Stefani and Shelton met. (Stefani replaced Christina Aguilera.)

Stefani’s marriage to Rossdale ended in August 2015, and two months later, they appeared together on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, performing a duet of Drake’s “Hotline Bling”. In November of 2015, E! reported that the couple was dating.

They made their first red carpet appearance together in February 2016, according to Insider.

In October 2020, Stefani opened up to People about fans mistakenly referring to Shelton as her husband.

She said, “Do you know how many people say my ‘husband’ about him? I guess we’re just together. People got used to it or something like that,” she added. “But it’s pretty cute.”

In a separate interview with People, Shelton spoke about spending time with Gwen during the pandemic.

“The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift. We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family.”

READ NEXT: Fans Think Something Happened to This American Idol Star’s Face

